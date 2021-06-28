June 28th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Promises To Be One of the Most Interesting Yet
This is one guest list that will provide some eye-opening conversation and entertainment.
The 64th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, June 28 at 8 pm ET, and will feature lively chat and performances by Tony Award-winning leading man Paulo Szot, singer/instrumentalist Darnell White, the celebrated deaf singing drag queen The Mother Birdie, soul singer/songwriter Matt Bloyd, and Madeline Forman, a 94-year-old singer who was just featured in the New York Times for resuming her musical career after a seventy-seven-year break!
After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Betty Buckley, Marilyn Maye, Jelani Remy, Marc Shaiman, Kathy Najimy, Christine Ebersole, Ariana DeBose, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Toni Tennille, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.
Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.
Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party, and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, June 28 at 8 pm ET
View the show HERE
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook