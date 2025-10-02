Juliet Ewing Brings Album Release Party To Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juliet Ewing will celebrate the music of George Gershwin and her recently released album, Simply 'S Wonderful-The Magic of Gershwin. Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Ron Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, and Eric Halvorson on drums, Ewing performs songs from the album and from her celebrated cabaret show Rise Up Singing-The Music of George Gershwin. The performance is on November 7.

Ewing's album Simply 'S Wonderful-The Magic of Gershwin, released September 12, on the Lexicon Classics Label, draws on her experience performing Gershwin on Broadway and in international tours, creating an album of jazz-infused George Gershwin tunes, including “Embraceable You,” "The Man I Love,” “S Wonderful” and hidden gems like “Naughty Baby” and “The Lorelei.” The album features a superb combo of musicians, including the album's producer Tedd Firth on piano, Ron Drotos on piano, David Finck on bass, and Mark McLean on drums. Simply 'S Wonderful-The Magic of Gershwin is available now on all streaming platforms. Of the album, Jazz2love says, "Her voice resonates passion and refinement, reminding audiences of old-school swing delivered with a contemporary perspective.”

Juliet Ewing has performed in New York City at Birdland, 54 Below, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Triad Theater, Tavern on the Green, and The Duplex. She made her solo cabaret debut at Don't Tell Mama on April 11, 2024, in Rise Up Singing-The Music of George Gershwin, directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical direction by Ron Drotos. Ewing has appeared on Broadway and in the first US National Tour of the hit musical Footloose. She has enjoyed leading roles in the European tours of Gershwin's Crazy For You and the tap-dancing blockbuster 42nd Street, as well as numerous regional theater productions.