JulieMAC And The MAC Trio Return To The Corner Bistro

Jun. 19, 2019  

JulieMAC And The MAC Trio Return To The Corner Bistro

JulieMAC and The MAC Trio are back in residency at The Corner Bistro after a long absence. The beloved songstress and comedienne returns with her stellar musicians every first and third Thursday of the month.

MAC grew up listening to the legends of my parent's generation: Harry Belafonte, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett. All the classic tunes by Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter... With a background in theatre and stand-up comedy, she sings the Great American Songbook...and a little bit more! Stop by NJ's The Corner Bistro for some great grub and music every first and third Thursdays of the month!

THE CORNER BISTRO is located at 477 NJ-10 (in The College Plaza Mall) in Randolph, NJ 07869. Call (862) 251-7274 for reservations. BYOB!
www.thecornerbistronj.com



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Comes to La MaMa
  • NMI Presents Elise Dewsberry In One-Woman Fundraiser Performance, June 23
  • Miss Peggy Lee Returns To NYC By Popular Demand In July!
  • Christina Bianco Headlines PRIDE Benefit For The Ali Forney Center
  • 54 Below Welcomes Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck, Andrea McArdle And More Next Week
  • CURSED CHILD Cast, Laura Osnes, and More Headline Birdland in July

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup