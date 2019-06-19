JulieMAC And The MAC Trio Return To The Corner Bistro

JulieMAC and The MAC Trio are back in residency at The Corner Bistro after a long absence. The beloved songstress and comedienne returns with her stellar musicians every first and third Thursday of the month.



MAC grew up listening to the legends of my parent's generation: Harry Belafonte, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett. All the classic tunes by Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter... With a background in theatre and stand-up comedy, she sings the Great American Songbook...and a little bit more! Stop by NJ's The Corner Bistro for some great grub and music every first and third Thursdays of the month!



THE CORNER BISTRO is located at 477 NJ-10 (in The College Plaza Mall) in Randolph, NJ 07869. Call (862) 251-7274 for reservations. BYOB!

www.thecornerbistronj.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You