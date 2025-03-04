Judy McLane, Matt Gibson and More to Join Broadway Benefit Celebrating Families at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway performers will hit the stage at 54 Below on April 3rd, 2025 to celebrate family and benefit NYC nonprofit Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children. This extraordinary evening will bring together a star-studded lineup of Broadway talent including Carlos Encinias, Matt Gibson, Liz McCartney, Judy McLane, Blake Stadnik, and Anne Tolpegin, as well as special performances by the event's Committee Members, all Broadway artists and proud members of the Spence-Chapin community, including David Beach, Raymond J. Lee, and Gerard Salvador, with musical direction by Eric Fotre Leach.

"This event unites Broadway's finest to celebrate the universal themes of love, family, and belonging, values that have been at the heart of Spence-Chapin's mission for over a century," said Kate Trambitskaya, CEO at Spence-Chapin. "It's not just a night of music – it's a meaningful opportunity to support families and children in need, ensuring that everyone has the chance to grow up in a loving, supportive home."

For over a century, Spence-Chapin has been a leader in adoption services, advocating for women and children and providing compassionate support for families. This Broadway Benefit directly supports Spence-Chapin's comprehensive services, enabling it to continue supporting vulnerable children, growing families through adoption, and providing all those connected to adoption with lifelong support.

List of Performers: Carlos Encinias (Les Misérables, Good Vibrations, How to Dance in Ohio, Mamma Mia!) Liz McCartney (Funny Girl, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!, Kiss of The Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess) Blake Stadnik (This Is Us, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Newsies) Anne Tolpegin (A Tale of Two Cities, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots) Matt Gibson (Gypsy, Annie, Empire, My Favorite Things: R&H 80th Anniversary Concert) and more.

