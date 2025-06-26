Josh Breckenridge, Daniel Quadrino and More to Join TheaterWorksUSA CAUSE FOR APPLAUSE NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorksUSA has revealed the cast for Cause for Applause NYC, a one-night-only fundraising concert taking place Sunday, July 20th at 7pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (Off-Broadway).

This special evening will bring together TWUSA alumni-including Broadway veterans and recent touring performers-in a joyful celebration of the organization's mission to provide free performances to students across the New York area.

Hosted by Josh Breckenridge (Broadway: Swept Away, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys), the concert will feature performances by TWUSA alumni and Broadway talent including Chris McCarrell (Broadway: The Lightning Thief, LES MISERABLES), Daniel Quadrino (Broadway: Wicked, The Who's Tommy, Newsies, Bye, Bye, Birdie), Elisa Galindez (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves), Alyse Alan Louis (Broadway: Amelie, Disaster!, Mamma Mia!).

Also joining the lineup are standout performers from TWUSA's recent national tours, including: Trejah Bostic, Ren Cementina, Carly Censi, Luke Cimorelli, CJ DiOrio, Gabby Franco Ferro, Christy Fischer, Savannah Fisher, Jeremy Fuentes, Troi Lennoxx Gaines, Jimmy Henderson, Daniel Jiménez Pagán, Sadie Jayne Kennedy, Kelsey Kline, Karis Knierim, Julia Lennon, Janna Linae, Ava Martinez, Gabrielle Meacham, Mukta Phatak, Lauren Quigley, Kayla Quiroz, Niko Rissi, Alissa Rojas, Sonia Roman, Alyssa Naka Silver, Markia Nicole Smith, Jordan Threatt, Savannah Trotter, David VanDyke, Jake Wernecke, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty. The concert is directed by Jillian Carucci, with music direction by Fernanda Douglas.

"I'm excited to contribute to this important cause and celebrate the always incredible TheaterWorksUSA all in one night!" said host Josh Breckenridge. "Inspiring young people through live theatre never gets old!"

"The concert will feature a vibrant mix of Broadway showtunes, many of them written by TWUSA alumni composers and lyricists - further highlighting the incredible talent behind our work, and the impact all of our alumni have on inspiring the next generation of audiences." added Associate Artistic Director, Jillian Carucci.

