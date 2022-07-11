Joseph Thor to Present ODDS AND ENDS: A SONG CYCLE at Feinstein's/54 Below in August

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Joseph Thor's brand new song cycle "Odds and Ends". Featuring the star studded cast of: JJ Neimann (Book of Mormon), Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill), Ashley Arnold (Little Shop of Horrors), Allie Siebold (See What I Wanna See), Emerson Fischer (Legally Blonde), and Sean Zuckerman (The Voice of Reason), as they premiere in Joseph Thor's professional writing, directing, and performing debut. The show will also feature Lauren Micke, original cast member César Carlos Carreño, and Joseph Thor himself, accompanied by Regan Casteel, Sam Vana, Michael Marienello, and Adam Dorfman.

The New York City debut of the hottest new musical described as having "awesome songs" by Drew Gasparini and a "strong sense of humor, character, and story" by Nick Blaemire. Experience new work at Feinstein's/54 Below like never before! Featuring an all-star cast of New York Veterans and Rookies, this concert is sure to cement Odds and Ends as a show you won't want to miss.

Odds and Ends: A Song Cycle premieres at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) August 16th 2022 at 9:30. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.