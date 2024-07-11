Jonathan Poretz to Present TOTALLY TONY: KEEPIN' THE MUSIC PLAYIN' at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Jonathan Poretz in Totally Tony: Keepin’ The Music Playin’ on Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 7pm. Following sold-out shows in both 2018 and 2019, New York City native Jonathan Poretz makes his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a new show celebrating the life and music of New York’s very own, Tony Bennett.



Frank Sinatra lovingly called Tony Bennett his favorite singer! And he wasn’t alone. The world loved this Renaissance man who was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on August 3, 1926. His music, performed and recorded over more than 70 years, included so many of the songs that make up The Great American Songbook.



With Tony’s passing on July 21, 2023, the world lost perhaps the last of the Great American Crooners. But his music and spirit live on! Backed by his amazing trio, Jonathan Poretz, lovingly dubbed San Francisco’s Favorite Crooner, takes audiences of all ages on a musical journey through the life of a man considered by many to be the greatest voice of his generation. Among the songs featured in this musical tribute are some of Tony Bennett’s most beloved and well-known hits, including “Rags To Riches,” “For Once In My Life,” “The Good Life,” “I Wanna Be Around,” “Put On A Happy Face,” “Steppin’ Out,“ “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” and many, many more!



Joining Jonathan on the 54 Below stage will be his long-time pianist and collaborator, Richard Nelson Hall, best known for his work at the musical director of the Las Vegas-based The Rat Pack Is Back. And making a cameo appearance will be Jonathan’s brother, Andrew Poretz, a wonderful singer of the Great American Songbook standards, now known to many throughout NYC for his insightful reviews of cabaret and jazz shows at virtually every nightclub in town.



Jonathan Poretz in Totally Tony: Keepin’ The Music Playin’plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday August 18 at 7 pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org.Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUTJONATHAN PORETZ

Some say he was born with a microphone in his hand. That would explain why Pacific Coast Jazz artist Jonathan Poretz is so comfortable performing his brand of great American jazz standards to audiences large and small. Whether appearing in an intimate club or a large outdoor venue, Jonathan brings an electric energy to any stage he’s on, a talent he’s been cultivating since his early teens, when he sang professionally in bands that featured jazz greats including Charlie Shavers, Snooky Young, Chuck Wayne and Joe Puma in his home town of New York City.



Jonathan has written and starred in several highly acclaimed shows, including Sex, Swagger & Swing: Sinatra vs Darin and Sinatra, Dino, Darin, and Davis -- When Vegas Was VEGAS!, both of which were performed in nightclubs and performing arts centers throughout the Bay Area, before making their NYC debuts at 54 Below. His newest show, Totally Tony: Keepin’ The Music Playin’, celebrates the musical legacy of the great Tony Bennett, considered by many to be the world’s greatest interpreter of the Great American Songbook.



Jonathan’s jazz-oriented CDs, A Lot Of Living To Do and At Last… Songs For Elena, both on the Pacific Coast Jazz label, are available for download on all streaming platforms.



