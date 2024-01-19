Jon-Michael Reese and Natalie Walker to Perform at The Green Room 42 in February

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present acclaimed stage performers Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger, The Book of Mormon) and Natalie Walker (White Girl in Danger, Alice by Heart) in their show “Mother, May We?” on Friday, February 2 at 7:00 PM. The duo has been delinquent in their filial responsibilities of late, and now, joined by their guide Matt Aument at the piano, they will now attempt to settle these debts to their mothers by paying them in homage. Join these two gorgeous manic-depressives as they visit the women who made them spiritually if not structurally; the mamas who never bore them but could never BORE them; the parents at whom they are constantly shouting “I LEARNED IT BY WATCHING YOU!,” albeit through a dirty laptop screen open to YouTube at 3:00 AM. They leave it to you to decide whether the education was a success.

Jon-Michael Reese was born in Dallas, TX, but spent most of elementary school in suburban Seattle, WA and graduated high school in Wilmington, DE. He credits all three homes for his varied interests, finding piano in Texas, theatre in Seattle, and singing in Delaware. He studied at Carnegie Mellon's School of Drama, a program that emphasizes versatility, where he found his love for storytelling in its endless variety. Fortunately, he's been able to continue this variety into his career, playing young lover Matt in The Fantasticks, a villainous diva-fied Thomas Edison in Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, a gender-fluid Cordelia in King Lear, a black playwright dealing with apathy in the Black Lives Matter era in This Bitter Earth, to artist/activist James Baldwin in Jimmy and Lorraine, to name a few. Jon-Michael is based in Brooklyn, where he has since picked up the acoustic guitar.

Natalie Walker is a performer and writer. Her stage credits include White Girl in Danger (Second Stage), Alice by Heart (MCC), Dogfight in concert (Second Stage), Cabaret (Secret), and Last of the Red Hot Lovers (Hangar). Her screen credits include “Search Party,” “BoJack Horseman,” “The Other Two,” and “The Hamlet Factory.” Her writing has featured in Bookforum and New York Magazine. Former Norma Desmond of mildly amusing online videos, now largely avoiding both social media and murder.

Jon-Michael Reese and Natalie Walker will perform “Mother, May We?” on Friday, February 2 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

