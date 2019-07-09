John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey return to CafÃ© Carlyle This Fall

Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey make their annual fall pilgrimage to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, November 5-16. The New York Times recently described John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey as "the supreme nightclub act of our time." A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook. Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards. TIME has raved, "Sophisticated, jazzy and engaging, the Astaire-Rodgers of the cabaret world are at the top of their game."

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm; and Saturday at 10:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $135 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $185. Weekend pricing begins at $160 per person / Bar Seating: $100 / Premium Seating: $210. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

About John Pizzarelli

World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for "reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz." The Toronto Star pegged him as "the genial genius of the guitar," and the Seattle Times saluted him as "a rare entertainer of the old school." Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and The Beatles. His themed shows, often performed with his wife Jessica Molaskey, suggest there is no limit to Pizzarelli's imagination or talent.

Having concentrated on the music of Paul McCartney, Johnny Mercer and Frank Sinatra over the last two years, Pizzarelli has returned to the bossa nova of Antonio Carlos Jobim with his July 28, 2017 Concord Jazz release Sinatra and Jobim @ 50. With co-vocalist Daniel Jobim, grandson of the legendary Brazilian composer, the two explore songs Sinatra and Jobim recorded in 1967 and 1969 as well as add new songs to the mix flavored with the spirit of the classic Francis Albert Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim album.

Pizzarelli's latest album for Concord is a follow-up to his wildly successful Midnight McCartney, an album The New Yorker said "may be the best collection of McCartney covers ever recorded."

Since its release in 2015, Pizzarelli has toured North America, South America, Asia and Europe performing shows centered on Frank Sinatra's centennial, the songs of Johnny Mercer and a McCartney program in which his quartet is joined by strings and a horn section. He also tours on a double bill with pianist Ramsey Lewis and is looking forward to touring a celebration of Nat King Cole's music for his centennial, which will be in 2019.

While plenty of jazz greats influenced his work - Benny Goodman, Les Paul, Zoot Sims, Clark Terry and Slam Stewart, among others - Cole has been Pizzarelli's hero and foundation over the last 25 years. He devoted two albums to his music, Dear Mr. Cole in 1994 and P.S. Mr. Cole, recorded and released five years later.

In addition to being a bandleader and solo performer, John has been a special guest on recordings for major pop names such as James Taylor, Natalie Cole, Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Wopat, Rickie Lee Jones and Dave Van Ronk, as well as leading jazz artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Ruby Braff, Johnny Frigo, Buddy DeFranco, Harry Allen and, of course, Bucky Pizzarelli. He was featured opposite Donna Summer, Jon Secada and Roberta Flack on the GRAMMY Award-winning CD, Songs from the Neighborhood: The Music of Mr. Rogers in 2005.

John has performed on the country's most popular national television shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Great Performances and the talk shows of Jay Leno, David Letterman, Regis Philbin and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The John Pizzarelli Trio recently released For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole to great acclaim. The album features John Pizzarelli on guitar and vocals, Mike Karn on double bass, and Konrad Paszkudzki on piano - is produced by John Pizzarelli and co-produced by Jessica Molaskey. "Nat King Cole is the reason why I do what I do," comments Pizzarelli. "The joy that he brought me has never faded and the musicality of his group remains fresh and vibrant to this day. I even got to work with Natalie Cole, Nat's daughter, meet Nat's wife Maria Cole, and become friends with and play with Freddy Cole, Nat's brother. We are lucky to have lived in a world that gave us Nat Cole, the man and the music."

About Jessica Molaskey

Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards. She has appeared in A Man of No Importance at Lincoln Center, Parade (directed by Hal Prince),Dream, Tommy, Crazy for You, Les Misérables, City of Angels, Chess, Cats and Oklahoma! She most recently played the role of Marie in The Encores critically acclaimed production of The Most Happy Fella at City Center. Off Broadway: Songs For A New World, Dream True, Wise Guys (Stephen Sondheim, Sam Mendes), Weird Romance (All Original Cast Recordings).

Ms. Molaskey has five, critically acclaimed, solo albums and has performed in concert from Lincoln Center to Carnegie and Disney Hall to the Montreal and Monterey Jazz festivals. In February she performed her critically acclaimed solo concert, Portraits of Joni Mitchell, as part of Lincoln Centers American Songbook series at The Allen Room. For the past nine years she and her husband, John Pizzarelli have enjoyed sold-out engagements at the Café Carlyle in New York. Stephen Holden wrote in The New York Times: "They are as good as it gets in any entertainment medium. They are caviar in a world of canned tuna. Once you've acquired the taste, there is no substitute."

Ms. Molaskey has premiered music written by Ricky Ian Gordon (Dream True and Sycamore Trees [Helen Hayes Award]), Adam Guettel (Myths andHymns), Jason Robert Brown (Songs for a New World, Parade), Stephen Sondheim (Wise Guys). She has written songs for a dozen recordings, including the critically acclaimed Greed, part of a commission for Audra McDonald's Seven Deadly Sins at Carnegie Hall and Cradle and All with Ricky Ian Gordon for PBS American Songbook. Jessica recently played opposite Ms. McDonald, as Sister Bertha in the NBC live version of The Sound Of Music. She and her husband have a weekly radio show called Radio Deluxe which airs in sixty cities around the United States and in Canada.





