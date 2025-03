Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Let's jazz things up! On March 14th at the Green Room 42 at 9:30pm, listen to John Carden and Jessica Hill sing classics from the great American songbook.

The pair will sing hits ranging from Coleman to Porter, accompanied by jazz pianist and composer Bryan Reeder.

The evening will feature Jessica Hill, John Carden, Music Director Bryan Reeder, Bass Rob Adkins, and Guitar Glenn Crytzer.

