Joe's Pub Presents TORI SCOTT IS OVERSERVED

Fresh off of a successful summer tour throughout the east coast, Tori Scott returns to Joe's Pub with her new show, Tori Scott is Overserved, on Thursday, October 3rd at 9:30pm. Overserved is an evening of belting, boozing, and bad decisions.

As she crawls towards the end of her thirties with a martini in hand, Tori will take you on a slurred autobiographical adventure of her biggest regrets, her most recent shame spirals, and her desire to become a showbiz sell-out.

Overserved is written by Scott, directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn and features musical direction and arrangements by Jesse Kissel. Tickets are ($25) available online, via phone (212.967.7555) or in person at The Public's Box Office (425 Lafayette at Astor Place).

Scott has become known for her sold-out shows that take true stories from her life and turn them into musical celebrations of poor life choices, splicing together songs by an eclectic range of artists including Prince, Judy Garland, Cher and Irving Berlin to name a few. You're in for "an absolute thrill" (Huffington Post).

Curtis Wong of The Huffington Post describes Scott's irresistible shows as "A soul-baring singer and sharp comedian, Scott offers a musical set that bravely melds contemporary pop, standards and show tunes with woozy anecdotes that are witty, wry and engaging. Whether she's out-belting Beyoncé or reminiscing about a summer of Fire Island bar-hopping, Tori is a twinkling cabaret talent and a sassy storyteller."

Directed by Sklar-Heyn (Broadway: Associate Director, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables; Production Supervisor, The Phantom of the Opera) and music direction and arrangements by Kissel (Broadway: Chicago, The Visit, Leap of Faith, Conductor/Musical Director of Chicago National Tour, The Scottsboro Boys L.A. premiere) and will feature a 3 piece band.

Tori Scott (performer/writer) is a resident artist of Joe's Pub at The Public and is a member of the Joe's Pub Working Group Class of 2018. She has toured her solo shows throughout the UK, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Boston, Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta. Her show "Thirsty!" was nominated for Best Cabaret at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

On television, she's counted to 20 as a singing garbage woman on "Sesame Street" and dubbed the vocals of a singing hooker on HBO's "Cathouse: The Musical". Her debut album Plan B! was recorded live at Joe's Pub and was released on Chicken Ranch Records in December of 2017.

ONLINE at joespub.com / PHONE, 10AM-7:00PM, DAILY 212-967-7555





