Joe's Pub Announces New and Rescheduled Winter Programming

Joe's Pub announces the updated performances for their winter programming that starts today, January 31 through July 16, including rescheduled dates.

Tomorrow is the first day of Black History Month. Join us and commemorate memorable performances from Britton & The Sting, Carl Hancock Rux, Greg Banks, Edward W. Hardy, J. Hoard, Kendall Thomas, Mykal Kilgore, Nicole Henry, Nona Hendryx and Xavier Smith.

The unforgettable line-up also features Gary Lucas & Feifei celebrating the Lunar New Year, Joel Perez, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Loren Allred, Martha Graham Cracker, Sophia Cleary, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Stephanie Chou, Kim David Smith, Joey Arias and Flamenco Festival favorite dancer, Nélida Tirado, plus a showcase of the magnificent breadth of American music from Gelsey Bell, Benjamin Scheuer, Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge and more below.

Catch love in the Pub during Valentine's Week with performances from Isaac Oliver, Lea DeLaria, 'yMusic' Curated by Laurie Anderson, Miriam Elhajli, Generation of Women, Bob DiPiero and Mehmet Sanlikol. Grab your Valentine's tickets now.

To keep everyone safe, effective January 21, 2022, until further notice, Joe's Pub requires proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for access to the facility, theaters, and restaurant.

Ring of Keys: Queering the Canon

Monday, January 31 at 7PM, Wednesday, February 23 and Tuesday, March 8 at 9:30PM

Building off a sold-out Queering the Canon concert at Joe's Pub in February 2020, Queering the Canon returns in a 3-concert engagement to further queer the stage and transform the musical theatre canon.

Joel Perez: Playing with Myself with Opener Milly Tamarez

Monday, January 31 at 9:30PM

Step into the mind of Joel Perez as he loops his way through songs and stories about growing up as a queer Puerto Rican ex-Pentecostal. Watch as he humorously inspects the many dumb layers of the human experience. Part cabaret, part stand-up, part storytelling, fully STUPID.

Gary Lucas & Feifei Yang: The Edge of Heaven

Tuesday, February 1 at 7:00PM

Legendary guitarist Gary Lucas (Jeff Buckley, Captain Beefheart) and award-winning Chinese vocalist and erhu virtuoso Feifei Yang ring in the Year of the Tiger with an evening of 30's Shanghai pop--a fusion of lush Eastern and Western jazz and traditional Chinese influences--as well as performing Mandarin versions of well-known Western classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon and others, surrounded by dreamy images of old Shanghai, "the Paris of the East," courtesy lighting designer Kris Anton.



Sophia Cleary: It Gets Worse

Tuesday, February 1 at 9:30 PM (RESCHEDULED)

Sophia Cleary's It Gets Worse is a triggering-adjacent solo show about the horror of relationships, specifically with oneself. An ex-doula originally hailing from New Jersey as a former goth with a perfect tan, Cleary tells the story of her realization that she is both a comedian and gay, an obviously cursed combination.

Carl Hancock Rux: SP REMIX

Friday, February 4 at 7PM

Carl Hancock Rux is a polymath who considers music as an integral part of his writing. He has recorded over five albums and performed all over the world. The New York Times described Rux as a "breathlessly inventive multimedia artist." The show is a riff on a recent late-night performance in Stoney Point.

Greg Banks: My Way

Friday, February 4 at 9:30PM

Greg Banks, originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, literally is walking color. His musical expression, a fusion of funk, soul, rock and roll, is an exact match to the energy and the aesthetic you see in front of you. During the pandemic he created a series of pop up performances called "Concert on the Block." It helped to re-ignite the City of New York and ultimately went viral for the rest of the world.

The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret

Saturday, February 5 at 7PM and 9:30PM The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret will make you forget everything you know about drag. This is a wild and woolly rock-and-roll drag cabaret starring Miss Martha Graham Cracker, the world's tallest and hairiest drag queen. Each set will be a different show!

Nicole Henry: Time to Love Again

Sunday, February 6 at 7PM

Powerhouse jazz vocalist Nicole Henry returns to celebrate the release of her new CD, Time to Love Again, an eclectic mix of jazz standards and reimagined pop tunes that showcases Henry's soulful interpretations. Whether burning through a swing tune or gently crooning a ballad.

Joey Taranto

Sunday, February 6 at 9:30PM

Joey Taranto is a New Orleans native who has been performing on Broadway for over a decade. He made his debut starring in Rock of Ages and appeared in the original companies of both Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark and Kinky Boots. He was also a part of the Emmy Award Winning cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" on NBC and most recently Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center.

The Civilians: Courtroom

Monday, February 7 at 7PM

The Civilians present Courtroom - an evening of theater, music and poetry created from true stories of the courtroom. The cast of Courtroom perform interviews with lawyers, judges, witnesses, and more, including noted prison activist Albert Woodfox. Grammy Award winner Mike Mattison shares original songs created for the show, and acclaimed poet Martín Espada reads his poem Jumping off the Mystic Tobin Bridge.

Loren Allred: Unplugged

Monday, February 7 and February 16 at 9:30PM

Join Loren Allred, the powerhouse voice behind "Never Enough" from the Grammy award winning soundtrack of 'The Greatest Showman.' The shows will mark Loren's return home to New York City following her 2021 arena tour with opera legend Andrea Bocelli. She will perform songs from her long anticipated debut EP Late Bloomer as well as take on her favorite classics.

Neal Medlyn: Comeback Comeback

Tuesday, February 8 at 9:30PM (RESCHEDULED)

Elvis Presley has returned to the land of the living, ready to resume his career. Starting from scratch, he's opening his Comeback Special Off-Off Broadway, in a city that never quite got him.

J. Hoard: Big Creature Album Preview

Wednesday, February 9 at 7PM (RESCHEDULED)

J. Hoard is a Brooklyn-based artist. In one performance you are given the core of the Black church and the allure of "The Great White Way" (Broadway). His original compositions and arrangements easily shift genres to articulate his vivid songwriting.

Jamie Leonhart: The Illusion of Blue

Thursday, February 10 at 7PM

"The Illusion of Blue" is a collection of compositions that explore love, loss, commitment, and rebirth through themes of water and other natural settings. Nature is the grand inspiration for most of the songs, which artist Jamie Leonhart has created and curated over the recent past. This evening will be a celebration of this project and a jubilant return to performing live for Leonhart.

Xavier Smith's Ladies Of Soul Tribute 9th Anniversary: Special Girl Group Edition

Thursday, February 10 at 9:30PM

Xavier Smith and his cadre of badass musical guests return to Joe's Pub after a year hiatus for a very special 9th anniversary group themed edition of his Ladies Of Soul Tribute. Need a little TLC? A sledge of sisterhood? Come get you some!

Britton & The Sting

Friday, February 11 at 9:30PM (RESCHEDULED)

Recent Tony Award winner Britton Smith uses his funk liberation band Britton & The Sting to spread the gospel of authenticity and inclusion as the bridge to radical liberation. Britton self identifies as a Black Gay Mega Pastor, set on this earth to dismantle the systems and ideas of oppression that keep us from living our most authentic lives. Let's get Drunk and go to Church - the band's anthem speaks volumes about their mission and identity. The talented pack of musicians lead their congregation with an electric passion for funk, gospel, soul, and testimony. Their shows feel like church in all of the best ways.

An Intimate Affair with Violinist Edward W. Hardy

Friday, February 11 at 7PM

Edward W. Hardy will be joined by acclaimed music director & pianist Drew Wutke for an extraordinarily romantic evening of Classical, Argentinian, Rock & Roll, Pop and Broadway music that comes from the heart. As the composer, music director, and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show THE WOODSMAN, Edward's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award, and his album, The Woodsman (Original Off-Broadway Solo Recording), continues to be sold and streamed globally.

Mykal Kilgore

Saturday, February 12 at 7PM & 9:30PM

Mykal Kilgore's artistry cuts through traditional barriers and represents the hope of gospel, the soul of R&B and the vulnerability of country. The singer/songwriter's debut album, A Man Born Black was released in 2019 and was an exploration of faith, loss, the stumble and spills on the way to maturity, and the beauty of hope and love.

yMusic, Curated by Laurie Anderson

Sunday, February 13 at 7PM

Founded in New York City in 2008, yMusic believes in presenting excellent, emotionally communicative music, regardless of style or idiom. Their virtuosic execution and unique configuration (string trio, flute, clarinet, and trumpet) has attracted the attention of high profile collaborators-from Paul Simon to Bill T. Jones to Ben Folds-and inspired original works by some of today's foremost composers, including Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli and Andrew Norman. Ms. Anderson is not guaranteed to be present at the shows she curates.

Isaac Oliver is Your Valentine

Sunday, February 13 at 9:30PM and Monay, February 14 at 7PM

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW," Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to Joe's Pub for his annual Valentine's solo sit-down comedy.

Lea DeLaria: Fuck Love

Monday, February 14 at 9:30PM

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three-time, SAG Award winning, stand-out role as Carrie 'Big Boo' Black in the Netflix hit series "Orange is the New Black." However, DeLaria's multi- faceted career as a comedian, actress and jazz musician, has in fact, spanned decades. Lea holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America which led to countless Television and Film roles portraying Police Lieutenants, PE Teachers and the Lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women.

Miriam Elhajli

Tuesday, February 15 at 9:30PM

Composer, folklorist, and songwriter Miriam Elhajli will be performing her forthcoming record, The Uncertainty of Signs, to be released on independent label Numina Records on 2/22/22 alongside an eclectic ensemble featuring Cedric Easton (drums), Tyrone Allen (upright bass), Jason Lindner (piano), Firas Zreik (Kanun), and Chris Dingman (vibraphone).

Generation Women: Best Of

Wednesday, February 16 at 7PM

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. You won't want to miss these hilarious and heartwarming stories from iconic performers of all ages.

Bob DiPiero's Songwriter's Series featuring Payton Smith and Ronnie Bowman

Thursday, February 17 & Friday, February 18 at 7PM

Hall of Fame Songwriter Bob DiPiero has been responsible for an uninterrupted string of country music hits. One of Nashville's most prolific and consistent songwriters, Bob possesses a humble drive to keep learning and stay relevant. He has had over 1,000 songs recorded by other artists, countless hit singles, and an astounding 15 #1 hits.

Mehmet Sanlikol Trio: An Elegant Ritual

Friday, February 18 at 9:30PM

Grammy-nominated composer Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol presents "An Elegant Ritual." Structured after the Turkish (whirling dervish) Sufi rituals and John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," Sanlıkol's innovative jazz trio music is steeped in Middle Eastern cadences that draw from Turkish musical elements but also reaches as far as Indonesia to incorporate gongs heavily influenced by Javanese Gamelan.

Subtle Pride: Live in Concert

Saturday, February 19 at 7:00PM

Subtle Pride is an improvisational voice band known for their surreal concert performances of hyper-original pop music. Representing a confluence of several disparate mediums, the four-person celebrity of Subtle Pride is comprised of Misha Brooks (Paramount Plus's Players), Zach Donovan (Waif Magazine), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music, Netflix's Atypical), and Mina Walker (Daisy the Great).

Nona Hendryx & Mamafunk

Saturday, February 19 at 9:30PM

Revolutionary art-rock, new-wave goddess Nona Hendryx is a celebrated vocalist, record producer, songwriter, musician and author tackles social issues, love and politics. Hendryx's legendary career spans six decades of sound and style evolution.

Justin Elizabeth Sayre: Assorted Fruit

Sunday, February 20 at 9:30PM (RESCHEDULED)

A new, monthly, queer variety show from the people that brought you The Meeting. Join host Justin Elizabeth Sayre and fabulosity director Dusty Childers, for Assorted Fruit! An all queer, all fun night of the best in queer talent from all over New York and the world. A new look at Queer art with lots of new faces and some of your favorites!

Ryan Raftery: The Trial of Andy Warhol

Sunday, February 20, 22 & 28 and March 2, 7, 8, 9 & 12 at 7PM

Andy Warhol is dead and on trial in the afterlife for laying the foundation for social media culture, which had led to the veritable end of modern society as we all feverishly chase our own "fifteen minutes of fame." With stage play and parody lyrics by Raftery, the story is told through the music of artists as varied as Madonna, Blondie, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Taylor Swift. Oh, and it's a musical.

Benjamin Scheuer: Elodie's Mountain

Monday, February 21 at 7PM

ELODIE'S MOUNTAIN is a new solo show from singer-songwriter Benjamin Scheuer, creator/performer of THE LION (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance). One of the finest songwriters of his generation, Scheuer's work "gets to the heart of the matter" (The New York Times). He also "plays guitar like he invented the instrument" (Los Angeles Times). The recipient of the 2021 Kleban Prize for Lyrics, he lives in London.