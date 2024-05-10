FTC Theatre Arts Will Host STRIPPED DOWN: A Cabaret Final LIVE at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FTC Theatre Arts has announced its latest production, STRIPPED DOWN: A Cabaret Final, set to take the stage at the iconic Don’t Tell Mama on May 11th, 2024, at 2 pm. Directed by Mitchell Walker of No Reverse Records and featuring Musical Direction by Anthony Vetere, this cabaret promises an unforgettable experience.

STRIPPED DOWN showcases an ensemble cast of exceptional talent, including John Ganun, Marifrances Dobias-Moskowitz, Kailin Donnelly, Alessandro Lacerra, Caitlin Alexis Scott, Alexander McLaughlin, and Trinity Wilson. Each performer brings their unique flair and charisma to the stage, ensuring an evening filled with captivating performances and boundless energy. Audience members can expect a dynamic blend of music, storytelling, and theatricality, as the cast delves into a diverse repertoire of songs and narratives. From heartwarming ballads to electrifying showstoppers, STRIPPED DOWN promises something for every taste.

FTC Theatre Arts at Five Towns College is the premiere conservatory BFA training program on Long Island. Our Musical Theatre department focuses on triple-threat skills while creating viable human beings who know their craft. The Acting Studio prepares emotionally available actors for stage and screen. FTC prepares students for careers in show business by producing well rounded, contributing creators, who are the future of our industry.

Admission to this exclusive event is free, with a cash-only policy at the door. Additionally, there is a $20 food and drink minimum per person. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by visiting www.donttellmamanyc.com.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of live theater at its finest. Join FTC Theatre Arts for an afternoon of entertainment, laughter, and unforgettable moments at STRIPPED DOWN: A Cabaret Final.

