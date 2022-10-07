Performers Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch will return to the Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, Sundays October 9, 23, 30, November 13, 27, December 4.

For the eleventh year in a row, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch return to Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel with their evening of swinging standards on Sundays, October 9, 23, 30, November 13, 27, and December 4, from 9pm to midnight. Bassist Steve Doyle will once again join the duo. Caruso and Stritch, who have performed extensively on their own, gained national exposure together as the host and musical director of the wildly popular variety show, Cast Party, which celebrates talent every Monday at Birdland in NYC, and tours nationally. Over the years, the duo has received critical acclaim at Bemelmans, and made international news when rock legend Bono joined them in an impromptu performance. The musical pair has also become the darling of the show biz set, welcoming spontaneous performances by stars including Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein, Jane Monheit, Clint Holmes, Marilyn Maye, Stephanie J. Block, Steve Ross, Linda Lavin, Darren Criss, Tony Danza, Megan Hilty, Laura Osnes, Christine Ebersole, and Steve Tyrell.

Bemelmans Bar is located in The Carlyle Hotel (35 East 76th Street @ Madison Avenue). Bar seating is $15 per person and table seating is $25 per person. Reservations not accepted; tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information, visit www.thecarlyle.com or 212-570-7120.