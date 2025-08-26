Jessica Vosk To Join The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jessica Vosk will headline the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 6, 2025 at 54 Below with an intimate and eclectic evening of songs including theatrical moments and pop elements, highlighting the music of Hell's Kitchen, Wicked, Waitress, Chappell Roan, ABBA, Linda Ronstadt, Don Henley, and more. Jessica previously appeared with The New York Pops for its annual holiday concert tradition in December 2024.

The evening begins with a champagne reception at 5:30pm followed by the event program and performance at 6:30pm, accompanied by a dinner with wine pairings. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosts the evening.

The PopsEd alumni ensemble, which features young musicians who have previously participated in the orchestra's Kids on Stage program, will also perform as part of the evening. Kids on Stage is a youth mentorship program that provides students from all five boroughs access to the professional performance process including a comprehensive rehearsal period, and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the orchestra's PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

The New York Pops' 2025-26 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes From Stage to Screen on Friday, October 24, 2025 with Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley; Everything I Know on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Mandy Gonzalez; A Place Called Home on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. with Megan Hilty; If I Ain't Got You with Maleah Joi Moon and Avery Wilson on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.; and The Music of US: From Then To Now on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with Max Clayton, Nova Y. Payton, and Ephraim Sykes.

Performance Details

The New York Pops Underground

Featuring Jessica Vosk

Hosted by Steven Reineke

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble

54 Below

254 West 54th Street

New York, NY 10019

Monday, October 6, 2025

5:30pm Champagne Reception

6:30pm Performance and Dinner

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson