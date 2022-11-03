Jeremy Jordan, Teal Wicks, and Hannah Elless Join 'Michael Mott & Friends' Next Month

TONY Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Hannah Elless (Knoxville) and Matt Bloyd (FOX's "The Four") join musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Where The Sky Ends, The Only One) in "Michael Mott & Friends" on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00pm at The Green Room 42 for his second annual Holiday show.

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this joyous, heartwarming evening of Holiday classics as well as Mott's original Holiday material and fan favorites from his impressive catalogue. Referred to as "a truly special songwriter" by Broadway World, Mott and friends will be backed by his seven-piece band. Ring in the Holidays with this starry group of Broadway favorites singing lush melodies and rich lyrics from one of this generation's most versatile theatrical songwriters.

Michael Mott & Friends plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com. In-person plus livestream ticket options are available.

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award winning musical theatre composer/ lyricist, pop songwriter and vocal producer working in NYC, Mr. Mott's original musicals include In The Light, A Faustian Tale (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri), Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy (book by Corey Skaggs) and The Fairy's Tale (book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña). His recent album, In The Light, A Faustian Tale (Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording) debuted at #8 on the Billboard charts. He has written, produced and recorded four full length studio albums of his original theatre, pop and jazz material sung by some of the best vocalists from Broadway, television and film. His discography includes Where The Sky Ends, Abandoned Heart, The Only One, plus several dance remix EPs, including Gone (feat. Ben Fankhauser), which has surpassed over 5 million streams on Spotify, Christmas, Will You Stay? (feat. Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), The Impossible (feat. Matt Bloyd) and several other singles. He holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College and is an Advanced Member of the BMI Musical Theatre Writers Workshop. MichaelMott.net | @Michael_Mott