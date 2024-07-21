Jenny Mollet, Taylor Paige Henderson Part Of Spotlight KIDZ CABARET Series Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway performer Jenny Mollet and film/voiceover personality Taylor Paige Henderson will headline the Spotlight KIDZ CABARET being held tonight at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner this is the second of a four-show NYC summer cabaret series.

24 youngsters and teens from nine different states as well as Canada will take the stage tonight in a cabaret that features both singers and musicians.

Jenny Mollet, originally from Switzerland but is based in NYC, is currently a cast of SIX THE MUSICAL on Broadway (alternate). She also was seen on Broadway in THE COLOR PURPLE (Young Celie/Young Olivia/Henrietta) and was on the 50th Anniversary Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Soul Singer/Ensemble/ u/s Mary Magdalen. Additional Credits: Associate choreographer and featured dancer in Tituss Burgess' music video "45", commercial for Google Pixel, and Season 3 of Girls5eva. Jenny is a graduate of CCM with a B.F.A. in Musical Theater and is also very involved in the health/wellness community as a certified instructor in various formats.

Taylor Paige Henderson, who hails from Texas, is best known for the role of Young Winifred Sanderson in the hit Disney+ release HOCUS POCUS 2. She got her start as a theatre actress appearing in equity productions of Fun Home and Matilda (Matilda), where she earned her Actors' Equity (AEA) card at a young age. Taylor is also a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and has appeared on television in NBC's Law & Order, CBS's Blue Bloods, and ID Network's Evil Lives Here, as well as several commercials. She is also a successful voiceover actress who voiced the titular character Earwig, in Studio Ghibli's feature film EARWIG AND THE WITCH which was released in 2021. Taylor will be a sophomore in college this Fall pursuing a degree in Communications with a minor in Leadership.

Additional performers in tonights cabaret include Cody Braverman who was in the Tony Award winner play LEOPOLSTALDT (Young Leo) and on the MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour (Christopher), Robbie Crandall (THE CHRISTMAS STORY National Tour), Caeley Arellano, Charlotte Cronin, Minka Mae Dixon, Kylie Ferland, Ryan Franko, Carly Green, Lillian Haverty, Logan Marber, Molly Milliard, Denis Pigaryov, Paisley Rayle, Natalia Reyes, Milani Stella Rivera, Grace Rowan, Cora Schellenberg, Jacey Sink, Olivia Szwed, Cayden Tan, Jack Walters, Matlyn Walters, Kalia Stapleton and Madeleine Valencia (Young Mabel Mora in Hulu's ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING).

In addition to being director, Sandy Kost-Stener is also the producer of this cabaret.. Music Direction is by Jason Wetzel. Barbara Kost-Lonergan is Assistant Producer.

This cabaret will have two Junior Assistants which are Annie Braverman (Young Anna in FROZEN National Tour) and Caroline Valencia (Elena in LAND OF GOLD, Young Mabel Mora in Hulu's ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which are $25, may be available at the door. In addition to the ticket price, The Laurie Beechman Theatre has a $25.00 food/drink minimum per ticket.

The Spotlight Kidz program provides educational and performance opportunities to youngsters and teenagers. The cabarets bring together youth/teen performers, as well as Broadway guests, from throughout the country showcasing their talent on a New York City stage. The Spotlight Kidz also offers opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually and works with groups from throughout the country and abroad.to bring their students to take part in Broadway workshops, performances and more. They are currently accepting auditions to perform with Spotlight Kidz at Radio City Music Hall in the Rockettes CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. For information on Spotlight Kidz opportunities, contact spotlightkidz@comcast.net or Spotlight Kidz on Facebook and Instagram.

