Jennifer Roberts Will Celebrate Sheldon Harnick at the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present MAC Award Nominee, Jennifer Roberts, who returns to Manhattan to celebrate Broadway Legend Sheldon Harnick’s 101st Birthday, with a one night Encore of her Cabaret Show, "Jennifer Roberts: She Loves….Sheldon!”

The “One Night Only” show is based on her decade long correspondence with the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist and composer, Sheldon Harnick.

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick’s greatest and most-popular shows, including Fiddler On The Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer also promises “several hidden gems” of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, “jazz-infused, a little blues and more.” “Mr. Harnick gave her three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the composer’s provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick’s Hidden Treasures album.

Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range.

Jennifer Roberts: She Loves…Sheldon! reunites the singer with her favorite collaborator Tedd Firth, the New York-based accompanist, jazz pianist and composer. Jennifer is also joined by All Night Strut director and Broadway veteran Lance Roberts, (Just in Time, Music Man, My Fair Lady, Sunset Boulevard, Sister Act), as well as Steve Doyle, on bass.

