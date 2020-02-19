Jennifer Pace Residency Continues At The Laurie Beechman March 10

On Tuesday Evening, March 10th, Jennifer Pace* and The Jennifer Pace Quartet continue their residency at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Theatre Row in NYC. She will be playing the 2nd Tuesday Night of every month through May. (Next up: April 14th at 7PM) Featuring Gary Pace, Tom Kirchmer, Gil Chimes, and Warren Vache.

Jennifera?? Pacea??is an actress and singer who has performed in numerous theatres and clubs throughout the USA and abroad.

She has been a regular performer in the cabaret/piano bar scene weekly in New York City for many years in such esteemed venues as Marie's Crisis, 88's, Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's Piano Bar and Windows on the World.a??Jennifera??has played Pattie in Smokey Joe's Cafe and Vicki in the Full Monty. Most recently, Msa??Pacea??portrayed Ms Bette Midler is an original musical at the Midtown Manhattan Theatre Festival in NYC and received an award for outstanding actress in a musical.a??Jennifera??has also performed and produced many of her own cabaret shows, such as Rosemary Clooney-Tenderly, An evening of Cole Porter and On Holiday: The music of Billie Holiday, just to name a few.a??

Jennifera??has also been a featured as performer in Mexico at the Hard Rock Resort as part of Atlantis Events.

A graduate of NYU's Experimental Theatre Wing and a native New Yorker, Ms.a??Pacea??comes from a family of professional musicians clarinet great, Sala??Pacea??and has 2 albums of standards recorded with her father, Garya??Pace.a??

Jennifera??is currently working on a Bette Midler and Barry Manilow cabaret show as well as a new album of the American Songbook.

ORDER TICKETSa??HERE





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You