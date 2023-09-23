Jenn Colella, Stella Katherine Cole, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the link below or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 5 FEAT. AJ SHIVELY, JORDAN BARROW, & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 7PM

Write Out Loud is back for Volume 5! This annual celebration of new musical theatre writers is hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud Team — Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess- The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy.

This evening of new music will feature the work of our 2023 contest winners and finalists; and a full cast of New York theatre's finest!

Past Write Out Loud winners include Matt Copley, Ethan Carlson, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Matthew Peña, Emmet Smith, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo, and Elyza Tuan.

Watch performances from Volumes 1-4 at Write Out Loud and listen to all Write Out Loud winning singles on Spotify (370K monthly listeners).

Past performers include Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Bebe Browning, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Jeff Heimbrock (Wicked), Janet Krupin (Bring It On), Danny Marin, Bailey McCall (Waitress), Artemis Montague, JJ Niemann (Back to the Future), Emmet Smith, Jake David Smith (Between the Lines), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Dani Wade (Mean Girls), Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar), Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between the Lines), Madison Deadman, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Freaky Friday), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin, In the Heights), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill), Hannah Kloepfer, Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Izzy McCalla (The Prom, Disney's Aladdin), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Marina Pires, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Heath Saunders (Company), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Gabe Violett (“The Voice”), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), and Eleri Ward.

Featuring Jordan Barrow, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Jane Bruce, Jerusha Cavazos, Lissa deGuzman, Morgan Dudley, Cailen Fu, Yael Karoly, Pablo Laucerica, Kim Onah, Leilani Patao, Alyssa Payne, Kaia Rubin, AJ Shively, and Samantha Williams.

Featuring songs by Callum Shannon, writing trio Kat O'Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, & Kenny Youch, writing duo Veronica Mansour & abs wilson, writing duo Sophie Boyce & Fred Feeney, writing duo Alyanna & Mikaela Sy, Kaylee Ellis, Karissa Bone, writing trio Finnigan B. Faye, Adam Gloc, & Jena Banes, Spencer Stanley, Yael Karoly, Kaia Rubin, Leilani Patao, and Alyssa Payne.

Music direction by Alex Goldie Golden.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ABBA, FEAT. KATY GERAGHTY AND MORE! – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

ABBA will not appear at this concert.

Here we go again! The music of legendary Swedish pop sensation ABBA returns to 54 Below for one night only! Come dance, jive, and have the time of your life alongside some of Broadway's best as they sing through the group's classic songbook, from “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper” to “Angel Eyes” and “Why Did It Have to Be Me.” My my, how can you resist it?

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Jordan Barrow, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Darby Breedlove, Cara Rose DiPietro, Olivia Donalson, Jasmine Forsberg, Katy Geraghty, Kimberly Immanuel, Jeigh Madjus, Michael Maliakel, Niki Metcalf, Joel Meyers, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Becca Petersen, Nicholas Podany, Kate Rockwell, Veronica Stern, Ben Jackson Walker, Nina White, and Brittany Zeinstra.

Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Music direction by Danny K Bernstein.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATTHEW SCOTT | THE JESUS YEAR: A LETTER FROM MY DAD – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 7PM

The period of crisis and rebirth that can arrive at age 33 is often called the Jesus Year. For Matthew Scott's father, it manifested in a sinking feeling that he might not live to see his four young sons grow up. So he began writing them a letter — life lessons ranging from sex to communication to spirituality — that was found after his death, when Scott was only 13. For Scott, the letter became a cherished guide to growing up while he navigated intimate relationships, his professional career, his challenges with anxiety, and the early years of fatherhood to two sons of his own. Scott who has by then taken Broadway by storm in a string of hits that include Sondheim on Sondheim, Jersey Boys and An American in Paris — has woven his father's letter, anecdotes from his own life and a collection of classic pop and Broadway songs (from Paul McCartney and Billy Joel to William Finn and Stephen Sondheim) into a moving and rousing one-man show with direction by Joe Calarco and music direction by Vadim Feichtner.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CUT TOO SHORT: 54 SINGS BROADWAY SHOWS OF THE 21ST CENTURY THAT DESERVED BETTER – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a nostalgic evening featuring songs from Broadway shows of the 21st century that deserved more time on stage. These shows are gone, but not forgotten in this spectacular celebration. Relive famous songs such as “Times Are Hard For Dreamers” (Amélie), “Too Late to Turn Back Now” (Bonnie and Clyde), “Bikini Bottom Day” (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical), “Good Kid” (The Lightning Thief), “Someone Gets Hurt” (Mean Girls), and so many more that lost their limelight too quick. Featuring spectacular talent, this show is produced by McKenna Logan, directed by Kianna Healy, and music directed by Joshua Turchin. It'll be a magical night you don't want to miss!

Featuring Erin Rose Doyle, Kianna Healy, Andrew Maroney, Summer Raye Mays, Kedrik Merwin, Joshua Turchin, and Oscar Williams.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STELLA KATHERINE COLE HAS (MORE) STANDARDS! – SEPTEMBER 27 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand after her sold out April performance! Join us for Stella Katherine Cole Has (More) Standards! This unique young singer/actress is a throwback to another era; everything about her — her voice, her personality — glows with the burnished shine of timeless quality. It's no wonder that she has a natural affinity for the songs of the Great American Songbook. More importantly, she has the talent to sing them like they were written for her!

Buoyed by a social media following of over 600,000 fans, Stella has already made her debut at New York City's legendary Town Hall, toured with the internationally famous Postmodern Jukebox, and has performed her show, Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards, in front of sold-out audiences in a tour of the Midwest. In addition, she currently has a performance on YouTube that has gone viral, having been seen, so far, by nearly 3 million people. Finally, Stella has performed in a string of high profile shows at 54 Below, before making her sold out solo debut at the club with her Standards show last winter. She is thrilled to be returning to her New York home to perform this show again!

Stella's show is music directed by John Fischer and produced & directed by NYC impresario Scott Siegel.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TICKETS FOR THIS SHOW ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT. PLEASE CALL (646) 476-3551 TO INQUIRE ABOUT OUR WAITLIST.

54 SINGS GALAVANT – SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

“Way back in the days of old,” there was a TV show about a hero known as… Galavant!

That's right. We're off on a “Hero's Journey” to the far away land of 54 Below!

Join Aly Marie Mazzie & friends as we adventure through the songbook of one of TV's most underrated comedies. With Alan Menken & Glenn Sater's killer score featuring songs like, “Maybe You're Not The Worst Thing Ever,” ” Serenade,” & so many more, we'll leave you wanting to slay some dragons (& renew your Netflix subscription)! Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Paul Amrani, Julie Biancheri, Flynn Jungbin Byun, David Carver, Jen Chia, Lauren Coleman, Emma Dahlin, Jerrod Ganesh, J.Q Hennessey, Aly Marie Mazzie, Laura Renee Mehl, NaFis, Mason Olshavsky, Luke Pearlberg, Vicente Russo, Kyle Smith, Shayne Vasquez, and Elijah Zurek.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENN COLELLA: OUT AND PROUD – SEPTEMBER 28 & 29 AT 7PM

Following her sold-out debut and her wildly popular, raucous New Year's Eve show, Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below with a special autumn encore of her PRIDE show! Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don't believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that's what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$80 cover charge ($89.50 with fees). $135-$140 premium seating ($150-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON! – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night full of wacky zaniness as we honor the parody genius of the critically acclaimed musical series “Schmigadoon!” Come with Gabriela Torres (producer) as we cross that bridge with this star-studded cast. Get ready to hear your fan favorites such as “You Can't Tame Me,” “I Always, Always, Never Get That Man,” “Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You,” and many more. Music direction by Aidan Wells.

Featuring Kolby Bates, Connor Burns, Toby Chernesky, Noelle DeFelice, Aaron Dix, J. Giachetti, Joe Kotze, Jamie Lockhart, Ruby Locknar, Tori Jade Lopez, Mason Olshavsky, Yumeko Stern, Joseph Thor, Gabriela Torres, and Aidan Wells.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TWISTED WORLDS OF CHRISTIAN DE GRE CÁRDENAS – SEPTEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

“A creepy-carnival vibe. Simply put, it's twisted and wonderful.” – Time Out New York

Join La Muerte, the boozy ruler of the underworld, and their adorably ill-made Diablito as they bicker over what worlds to weed in the coming “great reckoning” of their beloved garden. New York Innovative Theater Award nominee Christian De Gré Cárdenas returns to 54 Below with a dark and twisted, unsettling and hilarious, debaucherous retrospective of five fantastical worlds, spanning two centuries, on the verge of total blissful collapse.

Starring a macabre mix of Broadway veterans, opera stalwarts, and indie theater all-stars the evening features hilarious never before seen material along with highlights from the award winning*: Beware The Chupacabra, Jack of Hearts: Master of None, Ampathy (miscreated by a non writer), Fish Food For Feelings, Sappy Tales for a Broken Heart, Whiskey Pants: The Mayor of Williamsburg and the gleefully morbid cabaret series A Drink With Death.

Featuring Justin Anselmi, Sebastian Armendariz, Matthew V. Carter, Nicholas Connolly, Mollie Craven, Bethany Geraghty, Christian Mark Gibbs, Emma Grimsley, Sarah Koenig-Plonskier, Sabina Lueras, Caitlin Mesiano, Rob Moreira, Eric Michael Parker, Trevor Pierce, Josh Plotner, Raquel Suarez Groen, Sam Quiggins, and Adam Wolfe.

*Featuring collaborations with Joseph Reese Anderson, Sarah Sanders, Elias UVA Díaz, Serrana Gay, R. Patrick Alberty, Brian Freeland, and Ariana Paganetti.

Vol V. of the critically acclaimed series “Twisted Operettas” (developed at 54 Below, The Public Theater, Yaddo Colony, SPACE on Ryder, The National Opera Center, Mind The Art Entertainment & the BMI Musical Theater workshop.)

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOY D. CALLOWAY PRESENTS: CABARET 55! – SEPTEMBER 30 AT 6PM & 9:30PM

Join JOY as she lives out her fantasy of singing for her friends — for charity! This life-lover, confidante, encourager and problem-solver brings her passion for music and performance to the New York stage! From pop to jazz, through R&B and Broadway, JOY will perform the songs that bring her – wait for it – JOY! You'll choose from the featured charities at the show! Don't miss being part of this life-long dream!

$100 cover charge (no fees). $150 premium seating (no fees).

BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION 2023 – OCTOBER 1 AT 6:30PM

BAfA brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions, while raising critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice.

A is For is loudly and proudly proclaiming that Bodily Autonomy for All is the theme of the night.

Join us for the mayhem, the chaos, and the amazing night that is Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA).

Hosted by Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon, this is going to be an unforgettable, star studded event, as we come together in solidarity and defiance, in support of abortion access. Performers scheduled to appear include recent Tony winners Bonnie Milligan and Miriam Silverman, along with Ann Dowd, Michael Emerson, Amanda Green, John Cameron Mitchell, Javier Muñoz, Carrie Preston, and more to come!

Directed by Greg Santos, with music direction by Dan Lipton.

All ticket purchases include the show (6:30pm-8:30pm), and the after party (immediately following), both at 54 Below. Doors open at 5:15pm.

We can't wait to see you on October 1st!

$250 cover charge.

