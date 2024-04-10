THE LAP DANCE KID Returns To 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Best-selling author and long-time New York Stand-Up Comedian Mike King brings his new “family business” musical Lap Dance Kid in concert for one night only to the iconic 54 Below. This musical story of his Dad's messy risqué business lets King give voice to the hysterical shenanigans of his life as a kid in 1970's Denver.

With original music by Adam Blotner, King brings his tale of growing up in a proper Jewish household, except Dad owned the local strip club where the town's social and political VIPs turned up nightly. Business was booming at “Sid King's Crazy Horse Bar” and Dad became a local celebrity; embarrassing stuff to deal with at school. Embarrassing until it wasn't. His male school chums thought it was cool.

King and musical director, Kevin Story has assembled a strong savvy cast to bring life, song and laughter to the evening. Lap Dance Kid has been in gestation for many years and this is a new and exciting step along the road.

The cast includes Alexander Bello (Theater Camp), Adam Blotner (Step to the Left: Country for Liberals) LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Newsies), Allison Posner (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Travis Leland (Merrily We Roll Along), Mason McDowell (Looking Glass), Dudney Joseph Jr. (The Harder They Come), Madisen Lora (Theater Camp), Stephanie Marrow (The Art of Killin It), and Jade Rosenberg (Panic at the Speakeasy)

The Lap Dance Kid takes the stage Saturday, April 27 @ 9:30PM at 54 Below (254 W 54th St, New York, NY).