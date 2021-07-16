Jelani Remy, Beth Leavel, Christy Altomare and More to Perform At Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.



Paulo Szot-JULY 19 AT 7:00 PM

Paulo Szot (South Pacific) celebrates the music of theaters around the world with his show An Enchanted Evening or Una Noche Encantada.

The award-winning baritone (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Theater World) returns for his 9th engagement with Feinstein's/54 Below, this time featuring the most exuberant songs from the Spanish zarzuela and musical theater stages-and much more!

A singular selection of touching and romantic songs uniquely performed with the fullness of his operatic voice combined with the intimate musicality of his native Brazil.

Paulo will be accompanied by the brilliant music director Luke Frazier with the inspired musicians from American Pops Orchestra.

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

John Tartaglia: BETTER GET TO LIVIN'-JULY 19 AT 9:45 PM

John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Fraggle Rock, Sunday Funday On Broadway) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in a brand spanking new uplifting, uproarious (and maybe occasionally just a little bit inappropriate) show to celebrate 35 years of his eclectic career. Directed by Donna Drake and featuring never before told stories, surprise guests, backstage secrets and much more, this is one night at Feinstein's/54 Below you don't want to miss!

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sally Wilfert-JULY 20 AT 7:00 PM

Sally Wilfert (Assassins, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her brand-new show, How Did I End Up Here? She and music director Joseph Thalken take you on a musical journey from innocent Ohio farm girl to acclaimed Broadway songstress.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Maria Wirries-JULY 20 AT 9:45 PM

Broadway actress and songwriter Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen), a southern, witchy, hippy, immigrant, activist, black, queer, girl shares a night of original songs and covers that incapsulate her as a human and artist. Featuring songs off of her debut album, Just Keep Singing, and a kick ass band of musicians including her partner and producer Matt SanGiovanni.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: BACK ON 54TH STREET-JULY 21 AT 7:00 PM

Mauricio Martínez: Back on 54th Street

The star of Broadway's On Your Feet! is back at Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show.

Mauricio was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In addition to playing Emilio Estefan on the Great White Way in the musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour.

In this concert, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, taking the audience on a musical journey of his multifaceted career, love life, and more.

Martínez is an International Emmy Winner for the TV show "El Vato" (NBC Universo) and was a household name in Latin America before crossing over to Broadway, having starred as the leading man in the Mexico productions of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and A View From The Bridge.

Featuring Mauricio Martínez and special guests Michael Longoria and Claudia Mulet.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jelani Remy-JULY 21 & 27 AT 9:45 PM

They say "home is where the heart is." Well, Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back at one of his favorite places doing his favorite thing. Feinstein's/54 Below is our New York cabaret home! Join Jelani for an unforgettable evening of song.

Prior to resuming his starring role of Eddie Kendricks in the Tony Award winning production of Ain't Too Proud, Jelani Remy serves up a feast of pop, soul, and musical theater songs in his own dynamic, signature style. One of the most popular and charismatic young actors on Broadway, Jelani will serenade audiences with his smooth, silky tenor and onstage charm. Join him for an evening of love and laughter as he makes his solo debut in Broadway's Living Room.

Jelani's credits include three years as Simba in the Broadway, National Tour, and Vegas company of Disney's The Lion King, as well as parts in Disney's High School Musical and High School Musical 2, Parade, Cabaret, and the recent off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Featuring Jelani Remi and newly announced special guests Alex Newell (July 21 only) and Jessica Vosk (July 27 only).

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Beth Leavel: IT'S NOT ABOUT ME-JULY 22 & 23 AT 7:00 PM

ENCORE RETURN BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand-new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for even more fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Music Direction by Phil Reno

$75 cover charge. $120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christy Altomare-JULY 22 AT 9:45 PM

Broadway's original Anya, Christy Altomare is making her return to the New York stage this summer with her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Opposite her music director and Fairy Godfairy, Benjamin Rauhala, the beloved Drama Desk Nominee will share intimate backstage stories from her life on-stage and off and sing favorite selections from her Broadway and Off-Broadway career, as well as songs from her new album "Wandering Bird." Audiences can expect songs from Spring Awakening, Carrie, Mamma Mia, Anastasia, and many more Broadway favorites, as audiences see Christy as they never have before, back home in Broadway's Living Room.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Joe Gulla: THE BRONX QUEEN-JULY 23 AT 9:45 PM

The Bronx Queen... back by popular demand! Playwright/actor/reality star Joe Gulla returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold-out debut! Best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Joe brings his smart/fun/funny/fearless solo show back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. In the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sits alone at a table, notebook, and bottle of water at the ready as he (bait and!) tackles the seriocomic issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "Lost," one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe was featured on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce" and will appear in the upcoming HBO mini-series, "White House Plumbers" this fall.

This Feinstein's/54 Below performance of The Bronx Queen will feature special guest, actor/chanteuse Susan Campanaro. Susan has been a company member of the hit Off-Broadway show, Tony & Tina's Wedding in NYC, US tours, and Japan for 28 years. Susan also co-wrote and performs in Missing Person, a musical based on her legendary nightlife persona, Lavinia Draper. You can catch some of Susan's formidable acting in Joe Gulla's Reel Wood, set to have its NYC World Premiere later in 2021.

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packs a Bronx-style emotional punch. Gulla's performance promises real tears from equal parts crying and laughing!

Featuring Joe Gulla and special guest Susan Campanaro.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Adam Pascal-JULY 24, 26 & 27 AT 7:00 PM & JULY 25 & AUGUST 2 & 9 AT 9:45 PM

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate acoustic performance, taking the audience through his Broadway career thus far. Beginning with Rent and Aida and up through Something Rotten! and Pretty Woman, Adam takes the audience on a musical journey through each show, chronicling his experiences on Broadway and in life.

$70 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Joe Iconis-JULY 24, 26 & AUGUST 7 AT 9:45 PM

Tony Award nominated songwriter Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash, Love in Hate Nation) is all fired up to make an explosive and celebratory return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a series of homecoming solo gigs unlike any he has done before. Mr. Iconis will perform some of his best-known tunes, as well as brand new material from shows in the works, test runs, singalongs, and a whole lot of banging on that gorgeous grand. Come knock back a stiff drink, have a good old-fashioned cry, share a laugh with a stranger, and shake off your dust with contemporary musical theater's favorite maverick writer. Each raucous yet intimate show will feature a different set and a special surprise guest.

Featuring Joe Iconis and special guests Badia Farha, Andrew Barth Feldman (July 24 only), Andrew Rannells (July 26 only), Marques Walla, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED-JULY 25 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Featuring Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jacob Hoffman, Sally Mayes, Aaron Ramey, Marta Sanders, Martin Sola, Lucia Spina, and Michael Winther.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 100 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Tickets for all shows through July 31 will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4, or 6 tickets. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.