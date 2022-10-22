Jeanna De Waal, AMANDA GREEN AND FRIENDS, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Amanda Green & FRIENDS, FEAT. JAVIER MUÑOZ, Lesli Margherita, & MORE! - OCTOBER 24 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be live-streamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join two-time Tony Award-nominated lyricist/composer and award-winning performer Amanda Green and her Broadway friends for an evening of her hilarious, moving, and wildly entertaining songs.

Guest stars include Ashley Blanchet (The Bedwetter), Andrew Call (Little Shop of Horrors), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Curtis Moore (Macbeth), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), and Ryann Redmond (Disney's Frozen), with musical direction by James Sampliner (The Life).

Amanda received 2022 Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for her lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night, starring the legendary Billy Crystal. She is currently writing lyrics for Female Troubles, an original musical comedy where Jane Austen meets Bridesmaids, about women's reproductive freedoms.

She received a Tony Award nomination and 2 Drama Desk nominations for her music & lyrics for Hands On A Hardbody; in the same Broadway season she co-wrote lyrics for Bring It On with Lin Manuel Miranda (Tony Award nominated for Best Musical, Drama Desk nom for Lyrics). Also Broadway: High Fidelity (lyrics); additional book & lyrics for revival of Kiss Me, Kate (2019); additional lyrics for On the Twentieth Century starring Kristin Chenoweth (2014). TV: Peter Pan Live (additional lyrics). As a musical comedy performer she has received two MAC Awards and a BISTRO Award. Amanda currently serves as the first woman President of The Dramatists Guild of America.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! Rona Siddiqui'S SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF A HALFGHAN - OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30 PM

Written by Rona Siddiqui (music director of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop), Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan is a zany autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America.

Triggered by an interview question pressing her to talk about her "otherness" writer Medina Eskandani is whisked down a rabbit hole of memories dealing with body hair, racist cousins, and airport security as she questions what it means to identify as a person of color. The show is presented in a fast-paced, sketch style a la "The Muppet Show." It frenetically flits through theatrical and musical genres spanning family sitcom to game show, vaudeville to country and middle eastern groove.

Featuring Sherz Aletaha, Meetu Chilana, Angel Desai, Joe Joseph, Jamen Nanthakumar, Jonathan Raviv, and Sharone Sayegh.

Music Direction by Rebekah Bruce.

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Musical Theatre Factory.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPIES ARE FOREVER: IN CONCERT - OCTOBER 25 & 26 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

After a sold-out run in Los Angeles and cast album charting at #6 on iTunes, the Tin Can Brothers are thrilled to bring the songs of their hit musical Spies Are Forever to 54 Below. Join an outstanding cast of Broadway, television, and internet stars on a daring musical adventure, featuring a contemporary musical theatre score from Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers.

Spies Are Forever is the story of a secret agent, played by Curt Mega, as he struggles to cope with his traumatic past and prove to himself that he still has what it takes to be the super spy he once was. Throughout the evening we'll travel the world of 1961 to black market arms deals, state galas, high stakes poker games, and, of course, a sophisticated club just like this one...

Featuring Daniel Belnavis, Esther Fallick, AJ Holmes, Pomme Koch, Lauren Lopez, Curt Mega, Tessa Netting, Joey Richter, Brian Rosenthal, and Mary Kate Wiles.

Music & Lyrics by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers.

Book by Brian Rosenthal, Joey Richter, and Corey Lubowich.

Directed by Corey Lubowich.

Orchestrations and music direction by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Lady Gaga, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY, Madeline Hudelson, & MORE! - OCTOBER 27 AT 7:00 PM

Lady Gaga will not appear at this performance.

Hey, Little Monsters! You're invited to the Monster Ball! Join us at 54 Below for a night filled with camp, drama, and a whole lot of GAGA. Featuring songs from Grammy-winning albums "The Fame", "Born This Way" and "A Star Is Born," New York's freshest performers belt out Lady Gaga's best hits!

Featuring Jaelyn Alexander, Kiki Burns, Kali Clougherty, Noelle Cornelius, Hannah Ellowitz, Madeline Hudelson, Anabelle June, Dean Tyler K, Nicholas Kraft, Weston LeCrone, Eric May Liu, Adrian Machado, Darianna Mullen, Braden Phillips, Julianne Roberts, Jae Weit, and Alyssa Wray.

Directed and produced by Kali Clougherty.

Music directed by Canaan Harris.

$30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with seating). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY - OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30 PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with Musical Director Jason Wetzel (he/him) at the piano.

Featuring Megan Andreia, Marin Asnes, Patrick Ryan Castle, Kylie Deeds, Amanda Domb, Matthew Condello, Jodie El Sehamy, Emily Foley, Dylan Hoffinger, Riley Klauza, Ashley Nicole Martin, Anthony Martinez, Paris Martino, Grace Carey McGovern, Jack B. Murphy, Alaina Newell, Gabby Rosenbloom, Elizabeth Smith, Aingea Venuto, and Iain Yarbrough.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jeanna de Waal SINGS MUSICAL THEATER HITS - OCTOBER 28 & 29 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on October 29 will also be live-streamed.

Jeanna de Waal is thrilled to be returning to 54 Below, accompanied by one of New York's finest jazz piano players, Charlie Savage. The intimate concert will feature hit songs from the Broadway catalog and plenty of personal backstage anecdotes.

Jeanna de Waal was most recently nominated for a Drama Desk award for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Diana The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. Jeanna starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot on Broadway. Jeanna originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HALLOWEEKEND KICKOFF AT 54 BELOW - OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30 PM

Join us in Broadway's favorite haunted basement as we kick off Halloween weekend!

Have you ever wanted to celebrate spooky season with all of your Broadway besties? Well now's your chance! Don't miss it... or else.

Featuring Maddie Conti, Megan Dwinell, Eli Hamilton, Max Heitmann, Tommy Kaiser, Jake Levy, Sean McManus, Vaibu Mohan, Jessie Jo Pauley, Henry Platt, Carolina Rial, Kathlynn Rodin, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Carrie Wagner, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Molly Heller.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. David Sabella, STELLA COLE, & MORE! - OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30 PM

The performance on October 29 will also be live-streamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Lily Arriaga, Sara Den Bleyker, Stella Katherine Cole, John & Matthew Drinkwater, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, and David Sabella.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, FEAT. Stephen DeRosa, Sarah Rice, & MORE! - OCTOBER 30 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be live-streamed.

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for a nineth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at 54 Below when host Rob Maitner (Sondheim Unplugged), producer Lucia Spina (Into the Woods 2022 Broadway revival), and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations - or perhaps start them! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

Music direction by John Fischer.

Special guests include Stephen DeRosa (Baker, Into the Woods 2002 Broadway revival), Kerry O'Malley (Baker's Wife, Into the Woods 2002 Broadway revival), and Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna).

Starring Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Ali Ewoldt, Marquee Five, Rob Maitner, T. Oliver Reid, Julie Reyburn, and Lucia Spina.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! A FIRST GLIMPSE OF LIGHT BY Anessa Marie - OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30 PM

Composer, music director, and orchestrator Anessa Marie presents an evening of music from A First Glimpse of Light, a semi-autobiographical new musical telling the story of a 32-year-old trans actress as she prepares for gender confirmation surgery in New York City. Featuring a cast of voices of varying identities that is majority transgender and gender nonconforming, performing a jazz-influenced score with sweeping piano, a 5-piece band, and lush harmony, this evening promises to be a celebration of relationships with others and ourselves. Directed by Dev Bondarin, with music direction by James Rushin.

Featuring Anessa Marie as Ella, Bianca Leigh as Bianca, Kathel Griffin as Socks, Jennifer Fouché as Mel, Zachary A. Myers as Jazz, Hennessy Winkler as Jasten, and Andrea Prestinario on vocals.

Joined by Will Shishmanian on guitar/bass and Elisa Winter on cello.

$35-$45 cover charge ($40-$51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Amanda Green & FRIENDS, FEAT. JAVIER MUÑOZ, Lesli Margherita, & MORE October 24 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

Jeanna de Waal SINGS MUSICAL THEATER HITS October 29 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. David Sabella, Luke Hawkins, & MORE October 29 at 9:45PM ET / Tickets $25

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, FEAT. Stephen DeRosa, Sarah Rice, & MORE! October 30 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff