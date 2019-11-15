Jazz Vocalist Kate Kortum Will Make Her Debut at the Birdland Theater

Kate Kortum is a 17-year-old jazz vocalist and instrumentalist from Houston TX. She began her love for jazz and music at Houston's prestigious High School for the Performing and Visual arts where she concentrated her studies in flute. During her time there, she was able to sing with the Jazz big band as well as with the combos which only strengthened her love for the art. She is a 2019 Downbeat Magazine Student Music Award Winner, a 2018 YoungArts honorable mention, and a 2019 YoungArts Finalist in jazz voice and has performed at various venues including the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival. She additionally has worked with fine musicians like La Tanya Hall, Rosanna Eckert, Greg Jasperse, The New York Voices, and all of her HSPVA peers. Kortum is off to the University of Miami's Frost School of Music where she will study jazz voice under the direction of Kate Reid. After school, she hopes to move to New York and begin her career.

For tickets and information visit: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/e/kate-kortum-69214348981/





