Jason Kravits to Bring OFF THE TOP! Improvised Cabaret to Chelsea Table + Stage

Broadway World Award Winner and “Master Improviser” Jason Kravits will star in “OFF the TOP!” a hilarious night of music, comedy, improv, and cabaret at Chelsea Table + Stage on December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM.



“OFF the TOP!” The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits walks on stage with… nothing: no script, songs, or story. Over an exhilarating 75 minutes, Kravits keeps you on the edge of your seat with just a microphone, a fantastic band led by Phil Orr, and a fishbowl filled with suggestion cards filled out by the audience just moments before. These suggestions (e.g., “words to live by,” “the last text you received,” “a place,” etc.) are all the fodder Jason needs to create an exhilarating life story in song, out of thin air, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up on the spot. It’s the show of a lifetime… every time.

Previous guest stars include F. Murray Abraham, Norm Lewis, Richard Kind, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Barret Foa, Nicole Parker, and Nellie McKay.



Kravits is a veteran actor, singer, and musician who has appeared in Award-winning television shows for over 30 years. From “The Practice” to “The Kominsky Method,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to “Young Sheldon,” "Everybody Loves Raymond" to "The Undoing." He made his Broadway debut in 2003 in "Sly Fox" before going on to star in shows like “Relatively Speaking,” “The Golden Apple,” and the Tony Award-winning “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Winner of the 2017 Bistro Award for Best Musical Comedy, “OFF the TOP!” has been performing to sold-out crowds for the last eight years from Edinburgh to Amsterdam to London to Los Angeles to Australia, as well as regularly in NYC at Birdland, Joe’s Pub, and Chelsea Table + Stage.

TICKETS:

Click Here