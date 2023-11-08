Jason Kravits to Bring OFF THE TOP! Improvised Cabaret to Chelsea Table + Stage

Jason needs to create an exhilarating life story in song, out of thin air, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up on the spot.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 1 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 2 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 3 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 4 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar

Jason Kravits to Bring OFF THE TOP! Improvised Cabaret to Chelsea Table + Stage

Broadway World Award Winner and “Master Improviser” Jason Kravits will star in “OFF the TOP!” a hilarious night of music, comedy, improv, and cabaret at Chelsea Table + Stage on December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM.


“OFF the TOP!” The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits walks on stage with… nothing: no script, songs, or story. Over an exhilarating 75 minutes, Kravits keeps you on the edge of your seat with just a microphone, a fantastic band led by Phil Orr, and a fishbowl filled with suggestion cards filled out by the audience just moments before. These suggestions (e.g., “words to live by,” “the last text you received,” “a place,” etc.) are all the fodder Jason needs to create an exhilarating life story in song, out of thin air, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up on the spot. It’s the show of a lifetime… every time.

Previous guest stars include F. Murray Abraham, Norm Lewis, Richard Kind, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Barret Foa, Nicole Parker, and Nellie McKay.


Kravits is a veteran actor, singer, and musician who has appeared in Award-winning television shows for over 30 years. From “The Practice” to “The Kominsky Method,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to “Young Sheldon,” "Everybody Loves Raymond" to "The Undoing."  He made his Broadway debut in 2003 in "Sly Fox" before going on to star in shows like “Relatively Speaking,” “The Golden Apple,” and the Tony Award-winning “The Drowsy Chaperone.” 

 

Winner of the 2017 Bistro Award for Best Musical Comedy, “OFF the TOP!” has been performing to sold-out crowds for the last eight years from Edinburgh to Amsterdam to London to Los Angeles to Australia, as well as regularly in NYC at Birdland, Joe’s Pub, and Chelsea Table + Stage.

TICKETS:
Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Adam Pascal And Anthony Rapp Add One Show To Their January Run at 54 Below Photo
Adam Pascal And Anthony Rapp Add One Show To Their January Run at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorites Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp for a celebration of their careers and enduring friendship.

2
Sally Mayes to Perform NOW AND THEN: THE TEASER at The Green Room 42 Photo
Sally Mayes to Perform NOW AND THEN: THE TEASER at The Green Room 42

York Times – will present Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite Sally Mayes in the opening show of her new concert series, “Now and Then: The Teaser,” on Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM.

3
Christopher Collette Will FLY At The Beechman Photo
Christopher Collette Will FLY At The Beechman

THE LAURIE BEECHMAN THEATER will present up-and-coming Saloon Singer vocalist Christopher Collette and pianist, composer, music director Tracy Stark.

4
Colette Ambo and Jelani Dream to Star in FOLK NATIVITY IN CONCERT at 54 Below Photo
Colette Ambo and Jelani Dream to Star in FOLK NATIVITY IN CONCERT at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Alwin Bully's Folk Nativity In Concert on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HARMONY
SIX
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You