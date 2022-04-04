Janine DiVita & Joshua Morgan To Join WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT At The Green Room 42

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

The Why I'll Never Make It podcast is going live again at The Green Room 42, this time with Broadway performers Joshua Morgan (Ain't Too Proud, LES MISERABLES) and Janine DiVita (Jagged Little Pit, If/Then).

The first night of conversation and song hosted by Patrick Oliver Jones was with Emmy-winner KEVIN SPIRTAS (The Boy from Oz, A Chorus Line) back in January. BroadwayWorld's very own Stephen Mosher was there, calling it "entertaining and informative" and suggesting it become the first in a new series of shows at The Green Room 42. With Morgan and DiVita that wish becomes reality.

For the second and third installments of this Green Room 42 series, they will be sharing stories and singing songs in a show format best described as an interview cabaret. Question-and-answer sessions with Jones will be interspersed with songs to underscore and expand upon the topics of their conversations, focusing on the ups and downs of their careers. It will also serve as a reunion of sorts for these stage performers.

Morgan and Jones performed together in a Theater Under the Stars production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in Houston back in 2016, directed by Dan Knechtges. And they will join forces again on April 27 at 7pm with Alex Ratner on piano. Morgan has been dubbed "one of the most generous comedic actors around" by the Washington City Paper, and he just completed a four-year run in the Broadway musical, Ain't Too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations, having originated the role of legendary manager, Shelly Berger.

Besides his numerous regional theater credits, Morgan was the co-founder and Artistic Director of the Helen Hayes Award winning organization, No Rules Theatre Company, in Washington, DC and Winston-Salem, NC (making it the first-ever dual City Theatre Company). And since 2014, he has been running Artist's Strategy to help individuals develop business plans to see their creative goals come to fruition.

DiVita and Jones also performed together in 2019 for Theatre Raleigh's acclaimed production of The Bridges of Madison County, directed by Lauren Kennedy Brady. Reviews noted their "great chemistry" as Francesca and Robert, and this will be on full display as they share the stage again on June 1 at 7pm.

Before her recent Broadway performance in Jagged Little Pill, DiVita also starred as "bad girl" Rizzo in Grease and tap danced up a storm in Anything Goes, both shows directed by Kathleen Marshall. She has performed in national tours as well with shows like Finding Neverland, If/Then, and Young Frankenstein, which is when Mel Brooks himself gave a shout out in an interview, saying that DiVita "blows the roof off when she sings!"

In addition to her work onstage, DiVita co-founded Empowered Voices, a company that combines dynamic theatrical practices with traditional prevention education tactics to combat and prevent sexual assault within the U.S. Military and beyond. She also serves as the Director of the USO Show Troupe, mentoring and coaching 40 professional performers while producing and directing more than 200 live performances each year.

Morgan and DiVita have such diverse and extensive backgrounds, and these intimate evenings with Jones as host will offer great insights into their careers and the theater industry as a whole. It's a chance to catch a rare behind-the-scenes look at these Broadway performers as you've never seen or heard them before.

WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT was recently listed as a Top 10 Performing Arts Podcast on Goodpods and is hosted by Off-Broadway actor and singer Patrick Oliver Jones. This weekly podcast features fellow creatives sharing the realities of a career in the performing arts, all while challenging the notion of what it really means to "make it" in this business. Past guests include Adrienne Walker (The Lion King, Tap Dance Kid), Andrew Lippa (Wild Party, The Addams Family), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), and Justin Guarini (American Idol, In Transit).