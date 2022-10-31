James Jackson, Jr., Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson & More to Perform at The Green Room 42 in November

The Green Room 42 has announced its November line-up for in-person cabaret performances.

Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor).

For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2



I AM WOMAN: A CONCERT FOR FEMALE EMPOWERMENT

Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Eden Espinosa, Arielle Jacobs, Emerson Steele, & Kelly Lamor Wilson

Benefiting Women of Tomorrow Foundation

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

I AM WOMAN is an evening of story and song that defies the gravity of society's indifference surrounding the discussion of women's issues.

For one night only, womxn in all stages of their lives come together to share, and SING through their own experiences in the hopes you will leave doing the same.

Join some of your favorite females of Broadway +Beyond as they break the glass ceiling. From sexuality to spirituality, health to harassment, no subject is off limits!

Proceeds from this evening will benefit Womxn of Tomorrow Foundation a full 501c3 nonprofit created by Executive Producer, Laura Bell Bundy. This organization works to change the social consciousness around women's roles in society through art, education, and community. Womxn of Tomorrow is dedicated to helping the next generation raise their voices through art, music and poetry so we can humanize, musicalize, and radicalize the issues we face today.

With performances by ORFEH, Eden Espinosa, Arielle Jacobs, ZARNA GARG, MARY Charles Jones, Kaci Walfall, Amaya Braganza, CARA ROSE DIPIETRO , HILLARY DOMINGUEZ, Lauren Echausse , Abby Goldberg, VIV HELVAJIAN, Laura Sky Herman, ISABEL JORDAN, TOMMI LOCK, and Jenny Mollet



THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3



BROADWAY SESSIONS

GR42 Series

Broadway's Favorite Night Out!

10:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Broadway Sessions is an NYC staple and Broadway's Favorite Night Out! 2 Thursdays a month, host Ben Cameron welcomes a new Broadway cast to perform, play games with the audience, let their hair down and celebrate all things BROADWAY!

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and The Broadway Cast podcast talk show on IHeartRadio Broadway! ! Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you.



-----------------------------------

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4



THE WORKSHOP NYC

Bending with the Road: Looking Back and Forward

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

As THE WORKSHOP NYC reflects on the last 10 years of performing together as a group, they reflect on getting older. This cabaret features songs highlighting the nostalgia of childhood, the challenges we face as we grow up, and experiences yet to come. Have you ever wanted to sing a song that you were too old or too young for? This show brings to life celebrations and challenges musical theater songs have highlighted throughout the years featuring solos, small group numbers and full ensemble pieces. Join them to explore the resilience of the human race through song.

THE WORKSHOP NYC is an a cappella group made up of 12 singers from all walks of life and down to earth personalities. Founded in January, 2011, they regularly perform a range of popular music at venues throughout New York such as Rockwood Music Hall, Drom NYC, The Bitter End, Arlene's Grocery, 54 Below, and Littlefield NYC.

Each year they perform a cabaret where they get to step out of the a cappella arc and into the spotlight to belt out their favorite classic and contemporary musical theater songs backed by a piano. Past cabaret themes include: Gender-bending, Love & Heartbreak, 7 Deadly Sins, Big Screen to Broadway, Change, and Light & Dark. Past cabaret venues include The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and The Triad.



-----------------------------------



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6



Charlie Romo & VANESSA RACCI

Forbidden Love: The Love Story of Bobby Darin & Connie Francis

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

This show tells the tale of the tragic love story of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis featuring storytelling, dialogue and all of their greatest hits with Broadway quality musicians and performance. VANESSA RACCI plays Connie and Charlie Romo plays Bobby.

The show previewed on ABC7NY on 10/11/21 and debuted in NYC on 10/17/21. Watch a snippet of the show here:



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7



KAISHA HUGULEY

Villain Era

The TikTok Sensation Returns to GR42

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Kaisha S. Huguley is excited to return to The GreenRoom 42! In this one hour cabaret, Kaisha will be singing songs from her highly anticipated & upcoming EP "Villain Era" plus other bonus selections. Her EP Villain Era is set to release on November 13, 2022.

Kaisha S. Huguley is a New York-based multi-hyphenate artist originally from Washington, D.C. Kaisha's recent stage credits include Kinky Boots (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina & John Engeman Theatre), Work from Home Musical (TikTok),The Full Monty and Miracle on 34th Street (Argyle Theatre).

Kaisha creates content on TikTok, Instagram, & YouTube documenting her journey as a musical theatre artist/creative living and working in New York City. Kaisha's audience knows her as the woman who quit her full time job with the federal government in Washington, DC to move to New York City to become an actor and she's been taking them on this journey with her ever since she took the leap.

Kaisha is the quintessential multi-hyphenate as she works as an actor, content creator/influencer, arts administrator, educator, EDI Professional, and is currently training to become an Intimacy Director.



James Jackson, JR.

Here for the Night

Obie Award Winner, A Strange Loop (Pulitzer, TONY Award Best Musical)

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Amidst recent Broadway triumph, once impeccably dressed, middle-aged, singularly hyphenated homosexual dusts off sense of humor, new songs, and expensive jewelry for one-night return to The Green Room 42. Come for the fries. Stay for the fries.

James Jackson JR., currently on Broadway in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer and TONY Award winning A Strange Loop, is an actor, musician, and cabaret artist originally from Massachusetts. An Obie Award-winner (A Strange Loop, Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons), a featured singer with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, James' cabaret work (Shady Sings the Blues, The Black-Ups) has been seen at Joe's Pub, Club Oberon at The American Repertory Theatre, The Lyric Theatre of Los Angeles, The Green Room42, Feinstein's/54 Below, and The Post Office Cabaret in Provincetown. National Tours: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Whistle Down the Wind. Regional credits include Dreamgirls (DASH Supporting Actor Award), Henri Gabler (Exigent Theatre), The Wild Party (SpeakEasy Stage). As well as being the co-host of the Broadway-themed podcast 5 Questions with James and JAM, he's proudly been blocked by both Kirstie Alley and Taylor Dayne.



TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8



SAMANTHA ROBERTS & CHRISTIAN CANTRELL

Here We Go

A Something Better Concert

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $10

SAMANTHA ROBERTS & CHRISTIAN CANTRELL are so excited to bring HERE WE GO to Green Room 42 almost exactly one year after their debut concert, Just Getting Started. Join us as we celebrate new musicals in a night of laughs, cries and texts! We will work our way through two musicals, Here I Am and Forget I Said Anything with some incredible friends joining us as we enjoy the importance of imperfection.

SAMANTHA ROBERTS is a composer, director, musician, and performer. She is graduate of Temple University where she obtained a BFA in Musical Theatre. Her performance credits include: Scarlett (Here I Am), Mrs./Betty u.s. (Sunday in the Park with George), Ensemble (Age of Power), Audrey (Little Shop of Horrors), and Ensemble (Forget I Said Anything). Her directing and choreographing credits include: Here I Am, Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Seussicial, and Godspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. She is also a second degree Black Belt In Tang Soo Do karate and loves teaching self defense. She is currently working as a Covid Compliance Officer on Broadway, most recently with Paradise Square and The Song of Bernadette.

CHRISTIAN CANTRELL is a Queer, Filipino-American Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer, Orchestrator, Music Director and Conductor who received a BA in Theatre Arts from San Francisco State University. Their original works include Here I Am (2022), Color Your World (2021), Golden Gate Dreams (2020), and The Waiting Room (2018). Other music direction and orchestration credits include Forget I Said Anything (2021) and Just Getting Started (2021). He is influenced by pop and contemporary musical styles, and strives to write stories for the underrepresented.



-----------------------------------



THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10



WAIT FOR HER

An Original Musical

A Concert of Music by Jenna Cox-Hadley A Original Musical by Jenna Cox-Hadley

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

WAIT FOR HER is an original musical about a young architect who strives to build the future, but first she needs to rebuild herself. She faces her symptoms of PTSD from sexual assault and works to move from surviving to thriving. With the help of a supportive, but fumbling, group of friends and mentors, Ava ultimately finds her voice again and realizes the future she was always trying to build. In concert, you will hear a bold musical sound at the intersection of pop rock, jazz, gospel, mathematics, and Broadway.

WAIT FOR HER was written to be the empathetic and well-researched friend that can walk through the long journey of healing with survivors of various types of trauma. It is hopeful, raw, and inspiring.

JENNA COX-HADLEY grew up in a mixed-race family in South Florida and majored in mathematics at the United States Naval Academy and Wheaton College. She has since lived in Central Asia, Turkey, and Germany, studying languages and different forms of music and dance. She synthesizes her diverse background and new skills into creative compositions and stories. She has produced a reading of her original musical, Wait for Her, through Davenport Theatricals, and a workshop in Ankara, Turkey. She has composed music for a series of children's audiobooks and is writing music for other collaborations.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11



Natalie Joy Johnson

Returning to GR42

Miss Natalie is Q-LESS

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Back in town for one night only, and back at the fabulous The Green Room 42 - Miss Natalie reunites for an evening of catch up and camp. Using their signature brand of storytelling and song choice, Natalie Joy Johnson and Brian Nash will fill you in on all they've been up to over the past few months. Obvs, a parental advisory is in effect - the chances of explicit content for the evening will be quite high, as Natalie surely will be as well.

Natalie Joy Johnson was most recently seen as Suzy Solidor at LaJolla Playhouse in the west coast premiere of LEMPICKA. Other credits include Pat in KINKY BOOTS (Broadway), Enid (Broadway) & Paulette (First National Tour) in LEGALLY BLONDE, Suzy Solidor in LEMPICKA (Williamstown) and Nadia in BARE: A POP OPERA (2004). TV: HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), DIFFICULT PEOPLE (Hulu). Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist - just finishing a 36 week residency at The Q in NYC. In 2019, performed in the inaugural season of the Sydney Cabaret Festival in Australia. Her single "GET INTO IT...QUEEN" (by Miss Natalie) is available wherever you stream music, and the music video lives on YouTube.



POETRY/CABARET

Returning to GR42

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

NYC's "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret is back with "CHARMED"- an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating all things magical, blessed, and bewitched. Host Thomas March will reminisce on charming gentlemen and lucky escapes-not always related. Featured throughout the evening will be readings and performances by JULIA GUEZ, CAT FITZPATRICK, JUSTIN ELIZABETH SAYRE, JES TOM, KAT RODRIGUEZ, and Byron St. Cyr. Music Director Drew Wutke will be on keys and, as always, on point. As one recent audience member exclaimed, "I don't know what the hell that was, but I f*$&ing loved it!" Charmed, I'm sure!

Thomas March, curator and host of "Poetry/Cabaret," is a poet, performer, and essayist. OUT Magazine described his poetry collection, Aftermath, as "a stimulating, if sober, tonic for our times." He is a Contributing Editor for Grand, the journal of One Grand Books. With painter Valerie Mendelson, he is the co-creator of A Good Mixer, a text and visual hybrid project that imagines a virtual cocktail party in the form of paintings of people's cocktails and poems representing the thoughts and desires of their drinkers. In recent years, he has written and performed his "tragi-comic" monologues at a number of venues in New York City, including Ars Nova, The Duplex, Joe's Pub, The Peoples Improv Theater, and Sid Gold's Request Room.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12



ANDREA BENHAM

Live performance by Taste The Jam Recording Artist

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

This is a full set of all of Andrea's hits including Reincarnation, Fences, Flight, I Won't Cave, Walk Away, You Might Be The One, Love You and more...

ANDREA BENHAM worked hard at singing, songwriting, and dancing. She is a muli-talented artist who lives her life wanting to help others through music and performance. Andrea has been entertaining audiences since the age of 3. At age 7 Andrea began songwriting. She has continued to write songs every day. She has written such songs as On God's Side, Reincarnation, Good-Bye, My Life, and Dance With You Tonight. She is well-known for songwriting that compliments pop dance music.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

What begins as a normal RHONY reunion episode quickly turns upside-down when a mysterious network executive takes over Bravo. Now, the iconic New York housewives must compete against each other for a chance at a spin-off. Set in 2018 amid the nation-dividing conflict between the Skinniest Girl and the Kennedy Princess, this raucous unauthorized parody musical features all your favorite New York housewives past and present, with the women of @RHONYmusical as the ladies and TikTok favorite Rocky Paterra as Andy. Will the townhouse finally be sold? Is Dorobics a valid form of exercise? IS life a cabaret?! Find out November 13th at 7pm EST.

Featuring Brooke Sweeney, DEBORAH BERENSON, HAYLEY MOIR, KIM ONAH, Olivia Miller, Rocky Paterra, Tess Davison, and Zofia Weretka

Dylan MarcAurele is a writer and composer based in New York City. Recipient of the 2020-2021 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship and Finalist for the 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant, his musicals in development include folk-musical tragicomedy LEWIS LOVES CLARK (words by Mike Ross, dramaturgy by DeLanna Studi) and dark interactive musical comedy TEA WITH G (dir. Scott Schwartz, words by Deborah Berenson). He composed the score for the family musical THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS, which premiered in Chicago for a five-week run after being workshopped at the Florida Festival of New Musicals in 2019; "This score could compete with a lot of far more famous holiday attractions...You might want to catch this show just to hear MarcAurele's tunes." (Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune). During the COVID-19 pandemic he wrote music and lyrics for THE MYSTERY OF CUSTODIA, an online-musical which has since had 75 productions worldwide, and MILEY CHASE THE SCIENCE ACE, a children's musical selected for the New Works Festival at The Barnstormers Theatre. He is an alumnus of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop. Dylan also started the 29,000-follower Instagram account @RHONYmusical, where he writes, orchestrates, and directs musical theater songs satirizing The Real Housewives, as featured on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University, '16.



Nicholas Ward

UPLIFT!

From Broadway's The Music Man

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

A veteran of 5 Broadway shows including three original companies. Nicholas is making his New York City Cabaret debut in UPLIFT! Nicholas takes the audience on a personal musical journey that follows his life and his career from a tiny small town to where he is today.



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14



Jon-Michael Reese

From Broadway's A Strange Loop

By Myself: Judy and Jon-Michael, Together Again!

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

By Myself: Judy and JON-MICHAEL, Together Again! is a cabaret about the complex connection between a Black boy and his Diva, Judy Garland; what God has put together, let no man tear asunder! Jon-Michael Reese, currently on Broadway in A Strange Loop, and musician-about-town Matt Aument have been performing this cabaret for over 15 years - most recently at Club Cumming and the NY Pops Up Festival. Come join us ????????? over the rainbow and see Judy as you've never seen her before, featuring many Garland classics, such as Get Happy, The Boy Next Door, and of course... The Man That Got Away.

Jon-Michael Reese is an award-wining actor/musician/writer based in Brooklyn. He's performed in plays and musicals across the country from Matt in The Fantasticks to James Baldwin in Jimmy and Lorraine; he is currently in Broadway's A Strange Loop. He's sung on many cabaret stages across the city from Club Cumming to Joe's Pub, 54 Below and Green Room 42.

Matt Aument is a multidisciplinary performer based in Brooklyn. In musical aspect, he's a pianist, accordionist, and orchestrator focused on Golden Age arrangements and live performance. Past projects include Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street), Gigi (Broadway), and shows with Molly Pope, Jon-Michael Reese, Seth Sikes, and his partner John Coons.



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16



AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC 2022 CABARET

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The 2022 Australian Theatre Festival NYC cabaret will feature Australian performers & music from musical theatre, pop, rock and the classics. The performance will include New York based Australian artists that have appeared on broadway, the west end and around the country, as well as some up and coming Aussies entertain the industry. Previous performers in the ATF cabaret include Amelia Cormack (Come From Away), Sheridan Mouawad (Hamilton), Ben McHugh (Mamma Mia), Hannah Bailey (Skin), Connor Delves (Daniel's Husband, Starcrossed, La Cage Aux Folles), Benjamin Howes (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) & more!

Music Director Isaac Hayward. Host Connor Delves. Produced by THE AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC, Executive Producers and Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts.

THE AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will connect Australians living in New York and cultivate their development on a global stage.



DON MIKE MENDOZA & Lora Nicolas OLAES

The Return of LA TI DO NYC

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Enjoy the return of the national cabaret company, LA TI DO Productions, to New York City with a concert of iconic songs, duets, and covid survival stories featuring the company's Co-Founder and Associate Artistic Director.

Featuring DON MIKE MENDOZA and Lora Nicolas OLAES, with Musical Direction by AKIKO ALMANZAR.

DON MIKE MENDOZA - Don Michael "Don Mike" Mendoza is an independent marketing professional serving as the first Director of Marketing & Media for the Filipino American Symphony Orchestra in Los Angeles, California. Concurrently, he is the Founder of his company DMH Mendoza Productions, and the Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director of LA TI DO Productions where he's collectively produced more than 400 cabarets, concerts, theatrical shows, and events throughout Washington, DC (Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre Company, The Kennedy Center), New York City (Dramatists Guild Foundation, Feinstein's/54 Below, Bowery Poetry Club), Los Angeles, his hometown of Pittsburgh, and beyond, since 2012. As a performing artist, he was seen in a supporting role in the independent film The Girl Who Left Home, The Musical Feature (October 2020) alongside Paolo Montalban (Whitney Houston's Cinderella) where he also served as an Associate Producer. He is also the creator of his blog and host of the podcast of the same name: Producing While Asian and the co-host of Kabayan New York on The Global Filipino Network. Don Michael is a graduate of The Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh, PA, holds a B.A. in Musical Theatre & Journalism and an M.A. in Strategic Communication from American University, and is an alumnus of the Commercial Theater Institute in New York City. He currently sits on the American University Alumni Board and serves on the Board of Directors for The Filipino American Association of Pittsburgh.

Lora Nicolas OLAES - Lora Nicolas Olaes is an NYC actor, singer, host producer and activist. Off B'way: "StinkyKids the Musical" (Vital Theatre, OBAA Best Family Musical) NYC Workshops: "Here Lies Love" (The Public); "Dragon Baby" (American Repertory Theatre); Interstate. Natl. Tour: "James & the Giant Peach" (Theaterworks USA). Regional/Int'l: "Miss Saigon" (Kim, BroadwayWorld Denver Best Actress Award), "Rent" (Joanne), "Avenue Q" (Christmas Eve),"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" (Lucy), West Side Story (Anita), Spelling Bee (Marcy Park), Little Women (Meg). She also headlined several "Show Tunes" concerts in Tokyo, Japan in 2017 and 2018. In 2020, she appeared as "Megan" in the first Filipino American movie musical, "The Girl Who Left Home" starring Paolo Montalban and Emy Coligado. Most recently, she sang in the ensemble of the concept album recording and the 54Below concert of "Goodbye, New York" (Broadway Records) starring Broadway's Arielle Jacobs. She currently co-hosts "Kabayan, New York", an online talk show for The Global Filipino Network. She is also the founder and co-director of Young FilAms for Liberty and Justice and Young Global Filipinos for Democracy. Proud SAG-AFTRA and AEA.



THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17



VILLAIN: DEBLANKS

A fill-in-the-blanks comedy

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Originally from Maine, Billy Mitchell is an award-winning director and playwright. As a director, Billy has worked throughout the metro NYC area, staging several world premieres for the Midtown International Theatre Festival, as well as small venues around NYC & New Jersey including Theatre Row, FRINGE NYC, and The Attic Ensemble.

A member of the Dramatists Guild, Billy is the author of several plays (his script Blood & Oil is currently represented by the Freedman Agency), and a series of original TYA pieces. His first commissioned work, Bartholomew Fair, New Jersey - a 90-minute comedy-in-verse - enjoyed runs in NJ and NYC. He has a Bachelor's in Performance and a Masters in Directing from UMaine, studied educational theatre at NYU, and is frequently the host at events where the first choice was unavailable.



BROADWAY SESSIONS

GR42 Series

Broadway's Favorite Night Out!

10:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Broadway Sessions is an NYC staple and Broadway's Favorite Night Out! 2 Thursdays a month, host Ben Cameron welcomes a new Broadway cast to perform, play games with the audience, let their hair down and celebrate all things BROADWAY!

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and The Broadway Cast podcast talk show on IHeartRadio Broadway! ! Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18



Sean Patrick Murtagh

The Mario 101!

A Celebration of the Mario Lanza Songbook - Debut Album Release

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The Mario 101! A Celebration of the Mario Lanza Songbook, is Sean Patrick Murtagh's debut album. After nearly 3 years of paying tribute to the Golden Tenor of Hollywood and a few awards later, this album commemorates the occasion, the legacy, and the impact that has made Sean Patrick Murtagh a much celebrated fixture in the New York cabaret scene. The evening will cover everything from Broadway to Opera to Neapolitan music and more.

Sean Patrick Murtagh, is a multi-award-winning cabaret artist having earned 2 MAC Awards and 2 BroadwayWorld Awards. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick's works have been seen from coast to coast, on stage and screen, off-Broadway, Lincoln Center and intimate cabaret rooms. Past credits include: Bobby in Company, Cinderella's Prince/ The Wolf in Into The Woods, A Man of No Importance, The Secret Garden, Coco, Emma. His debut album, The Mario 101! A Celebration of the Mario Lanza Songbook, will be released this fall!



Area Woman Presents

THE FUNERAL OF HBO MAX

From Input, Too Good to be True, MTV News, Difficult People, and Billy on the Street

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to mourn the loss of HBO Max, the greatest streaming service the world had ever known. Cut down suddenly, in the prime of it's life, HBO Max died from complications due to capitalism. The family requests your presence at the funeral, eulogy, and will reading ceremony. HBO Max is survived by family members Che Diaz, Balerion the Black Dread, and that thinly veiled take on Joan Rivers that Jean Smart plays.

Featuring Chris Murphy, ANNE Victoria Clark, JOURDAIN SEARLES, and ALEX PETER.

AREA WOMAN is a woman in your area. RYAN HOULIHAN is a writer, performer, and New York native you may know from projects like Too Good to be True, Tomorrow, How Was Your Week, Difficult People, and Billy on the Street.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19



NIGHT OF COLOR

Manhattan School of Music Showcase

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Night of Color is a student-run cabaret that showcases the BIPOC artists at the Manhattan School of Music, produced by Alpha Psi Omega. This cabaret idea was conceived in 2020 during the height of the pandemic by a recent graduate, Bobby Leaks, who wanted to give an opportunity for under represented artists to have a night to themselves and to tell their stories authentically. While celebrating, a Night of Color is also an opportunity to fundraise for a non-profit organization. Since its conception, this is the first time Night of Color will be live at The Green Room 42, in which Manhattan School of Music is excited to be in collaboration with. This year, Alpha Psi Omega has the honor to fundraise for the National Asian Artists Project, a non-profit organization seeking to showcase the work of artists of Asian descent. Not only will this be a celebration of the wonderful BIPOC artists, it will also be the organization's off campus debut. It is going to be two delightful nights of story telling, so come support the cause and cheer on the artists of the Manhattan School of Music!

Featuring GALVIN YUAN - Director, MARINE TAMADA-WU - Music Director/Assistant Director and Enrique Brown - Faculty Advisor

Alpha Psi Omega is a National Theatre Honor Society for participants in collegiate theatre, and with over 600 casts, it is the largest national Honor Society in America. Here at the Manhattan School of Music, our chapter of Alpha Psi Omega is Mu Sigma Mu, where we put on student run musicals, plays, cabarets, and dance shows, giving students more opportunities to perform during the school year. They also coordinate events, fundraisers, and outings for students to create a community within the institution at the Manhattan School of Music. The student run organization is led by Galvin Yuan (President), Abbs Lyman (Vice President), Mallorie Mendoza (Secretary), Josephine McGehee (Business Manager), Benjamin Hahn (Social Media Manager), and with the guidance of our faculty advisor Enrique Brown.



Quintin Harris TRIO

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

After a stellar debut at Chelsea Table+Stage, the Quintin Harris TRIO debuts at The Green Room 42. With SAM AUBUCHON on bass and MARLEN SUERO-AMPARO on drums, the Trio will feature well-loved standards as well as some rarely-heard gems. Don't miss the exciting stylings of this up-and-coming trio.

Quintin Harris, piano/voice, grew up in Yonkers, New York. Quintin studies privately under Geoffrey Keezer, Ben Paterson, and Aaron Diehl. At William Paterson University, he benefits a great deal from studying with Bill Charlap (Director of Jazz Studies). Recently, he made his return to Chelsea Table+Stage with his original show (MR. HARRIS, Mr. Edwards), which has quickly gained popularity through BroadwayWorld and Theater Pizzazz. After the success in recent critic reviews, it was nominated for "Best Debut Show" in the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. A recent finalist in the 2022 American Jazz Pianist Competition.

SAM AUBUCHON, bass, grew up in St. Louis but traveled to New Jersey to study at William Paterson. At William Paterson (majoring in Jazz Bass Performance), he studies under Steve Laspina and Jeremy Pelt, and, outside of school, he has studied with Ron Carter and David Wong. A recent prize-winner and recipient of the New Jersey Jazz Society's Scholarship Competition. AuBuchon's bass playing, said Dr. David Demsey, Coordinator of Jazz Studies at William Paterson, "is deeply rooted in the jazz tradition, and he has benefited a great deal from studying with our bass faculty and with Bill Charlap (Director of Jazz Studies).

MARLEN SUERO-AMPARO, drums, is from Washington, New Jersey. Studying privately with Kenny Washington and Mike LaDonne. At William Paterson University, she benefits a great deal from studying with Bill Charlap (Director of Jazz Studies)--among other jazz giants. Marlen recently made her debut at Chelsea Table+Stage, as well as performing at Dizzy's Club at Jazz At Lincoln Center earlier this year. She is one to keep on your radar.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20



NIGHT OF COLOR

Manhattan School of Music Showcase

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Night of Color is a student-run cabaret that showcases the BIPOC artists at the Manhattan School of Music, produced by Alpha Psi Omega. This cabaret idea was conceived in 2020 during the height of the pandemic by a recent graduate, Bobby Leaks, who wanted to give an opportunity for under represented artists to have a night to themselves and to tell their stories authentically. While celebrating, a Night of Color is also an opportunity to fundraise for a non-profit organization. Since its conception, this is the first time Night of Color will be live at The Green Room 42, in which Manhattan School of Music is excited to be in collaboration with. This year, Alpha Psi Omega has the honor to fundraise for the National Asian Artists Project, a non-profit organization seeking to showcase the work of artists of Asian descent. Not only will this be a celebration of the wonderful BIPOC artists, it will also be the organization's off campus debut. It is going to be two delightful nights of story telling, so come support the cause and cheer on the artists of the Manhattan School of Music!

Featuring GALVIN YUAN - Director, MARINE TAMADA-WU - Music Director/Assistant Director and Enrique Brown - Faculty Advisor

Alpha Psi Omega is a National Theatre Honor Society for participants in collegiate theatre, and with over 600 casts, it is the largest national Honor Society in America. Here at the Manhattan School of Music, our chapter of Alpha Psi Omega is Mu Sigma Mu, where we put on student run musicals, plays, cabarets, and dance shows, giving students more opportunities to perform during the school year. They also coordinate events, fundraisers, and outings for students to create a community within the institution at the Manhattan School of Music. The student run organization is led by Galvin Yuan (President), Abbs Lyman (Vice President), Mallorie Mendoza (Secretary), Josephine McGehee (Business Manager), Benjamin Hahn (Social Media Manager), and with the guidance of our faculty advisor Enrique Brown.



Todd Buonopane & Michael Buchanan

Songs that Made Us Gay

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Todd Buonopane (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Michael Buchanan (Book of Mormon, The Addams Family) have been friends for nearly 20 years. And they've been gay even longer than that! But how did they get soooooo gay? Todd & Michael will explore that question with the songs of Broadway, 80's pop and even the Muppets!

Todd Buonopane Broadway: Jean-Michel in Cinderella, Amos in Chicago, Roger in Grease, and many characters in ...Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway: The Butter & Egg Man, Henry & Mudge, and The New Yorkers at Encores! Touring audiences have seen him in The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell, & Chicago (which he also performed in Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai.) Regionally, he has performed at the Alliance, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, MUNY, Signature, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue, Ordway, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Maine State and Barrington.TV credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Grey's Anatomy", "Braindead", "Law & Order:CI", and "30 Rock" (as Weinerslav). As a cabaret artist, Todd has performed at some of the greatest cabaret venues across America, including his most recent one man show, All Washed Up.

Michael Buchanan Elder Grant/Chruch/Cunningham u/s, The Book Of Mormon (1st National Tour); The Addams Family (Broadway, Chicago, 1st National Tour); Cry Baby (Broadway, La Jolla Playhouse); Bobby Strong, Urinetown (Chicago - 2006 Joseph Jefferson Award Winner -Best Actor in a Musical); Titus, Fat Camp (Off Broadway); Will, Play It Cool (Off Broadway); The Golden Apple (NYCC Encores!); The Producers (Maltz Jupiter); White Noise (Chicago); Hair (Woof, Arizona Theatre Co.), Mame (Kennedy Center), The Pirates Of Penzance (Guthrie), Tony, West Side Story; Jinx, Forever Plaid.



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21



AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

GR42 Residency

Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, & Alternates performing their favorite songs

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from INTO THE WOODS; DEAR EVAN HANSEN; PARADISE SQUARE; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; ROCK OF AGES and THE BEDWETTER

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...™ to be held on September 12th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 157th edition of the series are JANA D'JENNE JACKSON (Standby for the roles of Audrey, Crystal, Chiffon, and Ronnette in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors), Cameron Johnson (Standby for the roles of Baker, Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Jack, Milky White and Steward in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods), ASHLEY E. MATTHEWS (Understudy for the role of Sherrie in the Las Vegas production of Rock of Ages), Jay McKenzie (Understudy for the role of Washington Henry in the Broadway Production of Paradise Square), Mateo Lizcano (Alternate for the role of Evan Hansen and Understudy for the role of Connor Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen) and CHARLIE ELOISE TASSONE (Standby for the role of Sarah in the Off-Broadway production of The Bedwetter). The evening will also include a Special Appearance from Gay Willis (Understudy for the role of Magnolia in the Broadway revival of Show Boat). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.



NOAH MARLOW presents

BROADWAY AND BORSCHT: A NIGHT OF TUNES AND REFLECTION

Celebrating Jewish voices in the Broadway community!

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

A night celebrating Jewish voices in the Broadway community! Jewish actors and performers will sing songs that they feel represent them, and will reflect on their Jewish identities as artists in the world today. How can Jewish artists navigate times like these, and how can other artists support their Jewish peers



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30



CHAD WOODARD

Dr. Chad, More, Again

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The only thing better than "story time with Dr. Chad," is when it is interrupted by some singing! An eclectic mix of songs across genres, some making good sense and some that we'll all just get through together... Don't worry though - he get's more talented after each drink (you have).

CHAD WOODARD moved to NYC in 2002 to be a big Broadway star, and after waiting tables for a few years instead, trashed that idea. Instead he sang his way through a couple of doctorate degrees, became an entrepreneur and professor, and now just enjoys making a fool of himself to raise money for charities and such. But don't worry, he has won at least 2 pretty intense karaoke competitions in the past decade, so he still thinks he's got the goods.



The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy:

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.

Food & Beverage Voucher:

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.