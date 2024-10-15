JAZZ FOR KAMALA Concert Announces To Support Harris/Walz 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A roster of superlative American jazz artists will grace the stage at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC to present Jazz for Kamala, a live concert at 7pm on Sunday, October 20 to benefit the Kamala Harris campaign.

This musical night of superstars includes vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, master bassist Ron Carter, saxophonist Joshua Redman, bassist Christian McBride, pianist Robert Glasper, saxophonist Joe Lovano, up-and-coming vocalist Ekep Nkwelle, drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts, eminent pianist Kenny Barron, vocalist Magos Herrera, and drum guru Al Foster with many more very special guests.

Jazz for Kamala is the sixth in the series of election-cycle concerts produced by the Jazz for America's Future team dating back to 2004. These historic occasions provide an opportunity for the jazz community to unite in promotion of our values and to encourage political engagement more generally. In addition to raising significant funds for the Democratic Party presidential nominee, they bring masters of the art form together across generations to create improvised music of the highest caliber. This year's event will surely be an unforgettable evening. The future of our nation and the world are at stake, and all the artists involved are moved to play their hearts out for this most vital cause.

Tickets begin at $100 and are available at jazzforkamala.com. All proceeds will benefit the Harris Victory Fund. The names of all ticket buyers through the website will be held at the door. Further confirmations will be emailed to all patrons 24 hours prior to the event.

