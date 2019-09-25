Isabelle Georges Brings OH LA LA! to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Isabelle Georges in Oh La La! On November 15th 2019.

Feline and fantastique, the eclectic cabaret French Star Isabelle Georges premieres in New York with her critically acclaimed Oh La La!

Her trademark soaring vocals, theatrical delivery and a stunning all-star band, lead you on a passionate journey featuring classic French repertoire including the music of Aznavour, Bécaud, Brel, Piaf, Vian... along with her recent original compositions and also including an new song by Maury Yeston.

With musical director and vocalist Frederik Steenbrink, Isabelle bursts through stories of love, survival and dreams in an unbeatable mixture of jazz, cabaret and pop.

Isabelle Georges in Oh La La plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 15th 2019. There is a $85-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





