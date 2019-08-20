Isaac Sutton Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below

International theater and concert star, ISAAC SUTTON, will return to Feinstein's/54 Below - Broadway's Supper Club - on Oct. 5, 2019 at 9:30pm for an encore performance of his acclaimed show, BROADWAY ISRAEL. Following his previous sold out shows at the popular venue, and his most recent critically lauded US & European concert tours, Sutton returns with a unique celebration of Broadway. Performed in English, Italian, French and Hebrew, BROADWAY ISRAEL- a Classic celebration of Broadway - features beloved songs from Wicked, NBC's Smash, The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun and many more. Sutton, the recipient of several major awards in Israel, will be joined by Musical Director Dan Pardo on piano, Greg Orlando on double bass and Matt Covey on drums. Very special Broadway Guest Stars still to be announced!

ISAAC SUTTON, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ. Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) to tour with him in Israel.

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival where he was accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and from The Israel Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as Las Vegas-Tel Aviv, Broadway & All That Jazz, Tonight A Musical and Shalom Hollywood.

Sutton began performing at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was requested to serve as MC, and also to sing, at Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. Sutton is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University, who received his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

ISAAC SUTTON performs BROADWAY ISRAEL at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 5, 2019. There is a $20-$65 cover charge and $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





