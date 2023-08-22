Irene Michaels To Perform REACHING FOR THE STARS At Chelsea Table & Stage

Irene Michaels will be performing her live show "Reaching For The Stars" at Chelsea Table & Stage on Friday, September 22nd, 2023 in NYC. Showtime 7:00 PM ET.

Stars cannot rise higher than their own light, nor can shadows descend deeper than their own darkness...just like each star is unique, yet it makes the universe what it is, the light inside Irene Michaels makes her who she is and who she needs to be...

Irene Michaels has been thrilling audiences for over six decades with songs and stories. She has recently reached the top of the charts with the house music and pop versions of her single "I Like Rain," which has earned her a Josie Award nomination. She comes to the stage offering beauty and grace and a dazzling array of songs including covers and original sensations, backed by her band.

Signed to both the Chicago-based iconic TRAX record label and New York's Tribeca Records Irene shares an experience with her audience that is both magical and entertaining. Having performed in major nightlife venues in Chicago, Nashville, and New York she will debut at Chelsea Table and Stage with a tsunami of music and song.

Chelsea Table & Stage

Hilton Fashion District Hotel

152 W 26th Street

New York, NY

10001

Get your tickets for Irene Michaels "Reaching For The Stars" Show at Chelsea Table & Stage on Friday, September 22nd, 2023 here:

Click Here

The official website for Irene Michaels may be found at https://www.ionthescene.com