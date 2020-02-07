Inwood Art Works' Broadway Off Broadway Presents Shana Farr: THE BEST OF THE TONYS

Why travel to Times Square, when you can experience the brilliance of Broadway steps from your home uptown?

Inwood Art Works presents the inaugural performance of a new cabaret series Broadway Off Broadway! Shana Farr performs The Best of the Tonys on Monday, February 24 from 7:30-9:00pm. Accompanied by Jonathan Bell.

Inwood Art Works' Broadway Off Broadway series offers unforgettable performances by local Broadway and professional theater artists in a picturesque dining setting.

Broadway Off Broadway is co-curated by Mary Illes and Aaron Simms.

Inspired by songs from Tony Award-winning musicals, Shana Farr weaves together an evening of songs that represent some of the best remembered songs of Broadway by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Cole Porter, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Bock & Harnick, Jerry Herman, and more.

Tickets available at www.inwoodartworks.nyc and at Indian Road Café.





