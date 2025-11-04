Interview: Sheba Mason on THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL at The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jackie Mason Musical is a show written by Jackie's ex, Ginger Reiter. One of the stars of the show, Sheba Mason, answered some questions for BroadwayWorld. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Full disclosure: I've known Sheba for many years and I perform at her comedy club, Sheba's Speakeasy, at The Three Monkeys on 50th Street and 8th Avenue.

How would you describe your show?

My mother, Ginger Reiter, a playwright/composer, wrote the play based on her ten-year relationship with my father, Jackie Mason. It was first performed in 1983, years before I was born, in Miami Beach, Florida. The story evolved through the years until the year 2021, when Jackie passed away and the final scene was written. My mother was absolutely stunned when she started dating comedian Jackie Mason – he was like nobody else she'd ever known. As a composer (even before him), in order to get her thoughts out - she wrote music. And with music came the story.

The show was workshopped and workshopped. Kind of like writing jokes – through trial and error you learn what works and what doesn't. We would like to say it is a finished product but we often take suggestions and nuances from actors in the play.

It has been described by the critics as a "riotously funny comedy based on a true story". Here's a synopsis: The show features Jackie's real-life daughter, comedian Sheba Mason, his striking look-alike Ian Wehrle, and a quirky cast of characters. The "soaring" musical score features original songs like "Ode to the Early Bird Special", "The Finger", and "I Never Met This Yenta". Set in Miami Beach 1977-1987, the story encapsulates the charm and nostalgia of that era, as Jackie's romantic misadventures clash with his ascension to Broadway stardom, and Sheba is born.

Is it weird playing your mom in a show that she wrote?

I have been in the play since I'm 2 [laughs]. First as a stage prop, and eventually as my mother. It is funny and fun, and I love doing it.

Does the play bring up any emotions for you?

When the audience gets so into the play, it definitely brings up emotions in me - through their eyes. During rehearsal it's just a play, and it's fun to sing, but when I relive it though their eyes, I completely go back in time and feel all the emotions my mother felt. It's kind of a tale of unrequited love that she made the best of.

What was the first joke you ever told as a comedian?

My grandma always made sure that I had a very high sense of self-esteem. She always said "you're not gorgeous, you're not beautiful, but you have a face"

How did you get started in comedy?

I come from musical theater, and have been onstage since the age of 2 as a stage prop in my mother's plays. I wanted a chance to perform and not have to wait to audition.

Any pre-show rituals?

I try to get into a good lighthearted mood by having Seinfeld on in the background while I get ready.

Who are your favorite comedians?

Honestly - Jackie Mason. Joe Machi and Dave Attel.

How do you write – in a notebook or on the computer or something else?

Mostly a notebook.

What’s next for you?

Filming my special and making this play into a movie.

The Jackie Mason Musical is playing at The Triad Theater on Wednesday November 12th at 2 pm, Saturday November 15th at 9:30 pm and Sunday November 16th at 8 pm. For tickets visit https://thejackiemasonmusical.com/.