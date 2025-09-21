Interview: Sarah Goodman on Her Solo Cabaret Debut, LESBIAN THESPIAN at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the October 1 show Lesbian Thespian, Sarah Goodman shares her stories of being raised by a showbiz family and how she always dreamed of the Broadway stage, but hit hard times trying to be a working actor as a young woman. After a long hiatus from theater and performing, Sarah moved to NYC to go to grad school and finally chase her big Broadway dreams. She’ll be making her cabaret debut at 54 Below, Broadway’s Living Room, where she also works as a sound engineer. The show features music from Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, musical theater medleys, and more. Sarah Goodman explores her identity as a gay theater kid who is reconnecting with her true self and singing her heart out. This “sapphic beltress” is giving her dreams a shot and giving it her all! BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher calls Sarah “Charming, witty, personable; deep and heartfelt.”

Read a conversation with Sarah below about the show.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming show at 54 Below?

I'm so excited to sing some of my favorite songs, especially Sondheim songs, in this show. Singing in my full voice is the best feeling in the world and I am thrilled to share that joy with the audience. My music director, Julianne B Merrill, is so incredibly talented and has helped arrange some medleys that I will be singing. She is also a fantastic pianist and singing with her playing the piano is a privilege. Julianne is also one of my best friends, which makes the whole thing more fun!

How does it feel to be making your solo cabaret debut?

It's an absolute dream to be making my solo cabaret debut. I was a performer for all of my life until my early twenties when I put performing on the shelf for many years. Coming back to performing and committing to myself as a performer is what this cabaret show is all about. Doing the show at 54 Below is extra special because I've been working there as a sound engineer for the last four years. It's the best-sounding room in New York City and it feels like home to me.

Do you have any advice or thoughts for aspiring performers who need to balance pursuing their dreams with financial realities?

It is extra hard to pursue your dreams in spite of financial realities in this economy. For me, I have to work several jobs to make ends meet. I'm self-producing my show and have to do much of the promotion on my own, which is a lot of work. I haven't found all the answers, but I would advise people to keep trying for their dreams no matter what. There are lots of opportunities in this city, and even though it's really tough to get through, it's worth it to go after your dreams.

Can you tell us a little about how you shaped the patter and setlist for this show?

The patter and setlist of my show are telling the story of my life as a performer, the ups and downs of my journey accepting myself. As a child with showbiz parents, I was surrounded by music and theatre and immediately identified with that community. As a young adult, I struggled as an actor and eventually made the choice to walk away from theatre for many years. I spent ten years working in sound and did not engage much in theatre, but it was always finding its way back into my life. I worked at an arts high school and was so inspired by the young theatre kids; they reminded me of myself. I made the big move to New York City for grad school and have been getting back into performing. The music and the patter the audience will hear, tell this story of how I lost and found myself. I also have to shout out my director, Dana Kelly Craig, for being instrumental in writing the banter. She has a killer wit and she is helping shape the storytelling of the show.

What other projects or shows do you have coming up other than this one?

One week after my solo show, I'll be singing in the 54 Below Staff show on October 8th at 9:30 pm. The staff at 54 Below are so insanely talented; come check it out. But first, come see my show Lesbian Thespian October 1st at 9:30 pm!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Thanks so much for this Q&A!

Follow Sarah on Instagram here for more. Tickets to Lesbian Thespian are available on 54 Below’s website here.

Use code: GOODMAN5 for $5 off Main Dining Room & Bar Rail.

Livestream tickets are also available.