Interview: NEW BELTERS Seth Sikes & Nicolas King Sing MGM Classics at 54 Below

Singing duo The New Belters, specializing in “the swinging American Songbook,” is returning to 54 Below. with an encore performance of their latest show. The pair, composed of the inimitable Seth Sikes and Nicolas King, each outstanding performers in their own right, will be returning to the golden age of MGM musicals with The New Belters Sing MGM on Friday, September 6 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website.

BroadwayWorld reviewer Ricky Pope called a past New Belters show “toe-tapping fun,” writing, “Together they are greater than the sum of their parts. Each makes the other a better performer. Sikes adds zip to King's smoothness, and King adds depth to Sikes' ebullient patter. The show they have created is suave, fraternal, and inclusive.”

The pair will be joined by acclaimed jazz pianist Billy Stritch, who is music directing the evening. They will pull from the vast catalogue of music from MGM musicals, including songs from the films Singin’ in the Rain, The Band Wagon, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Wizard of Oz, and many more. Sikes and King will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the golden age of Hollywood, and bring it into the next generation.

Read a conversation below with Seth Sikes and Nicolas King about the upcoming MGM show.

What are you looking forward to about bringing THE NEW BELTERS SING MGM back to 54 Below?

NK: We had a great deal of fun putting this show together and only did it once in New York City, so a lot of people weren’t able to catch it the first around. We’ve been touring it a bit since then, and we’ve been fine-tuning it, so I hope any who weren’t able to see the debut show can come catch the improved encore show!

SS: I love performing at 54 Below. It's such a great room, it feels classy and old fashioned, plus we get to share the stage with Billy Stritch on the keys, who sometimes sings with us, giving us that wonderful three-part harmony on top of his incredible playing!

What do you love the most about these classic MGM musical songs?

NK: There’s really something magical about them. When we sing material from our usual shows, we tend to skew towards the obscure and the not-frequently-sung, so people may not always be familiar with the songs. But with the MGM songbook, we can see the audience's faces light up as we sing them, and begin to sing along. It’s very gratifying. The music from this songbook not only impacted several generations, but practically shaped the nation! So, it’s wonderful to see the joy on their faces as the audience relives their favorite memories from these films, and the way it made them feel.

SS: They make you smile and feel like a kid again, like when I first started watching them at a young age. They just put you in a good mood.

If you each had to pick an ultimate favorite song from that time period, what would it be?

NK: “The Trolley Song”! It has such innocence, and infectious joy. I challenge anyone to not feel their heart swell when they hear it.

SS: I think "For Me And My Gal" is such an infectious tune, and it brings a smile to the face and a sway to all the torsos in the room! Inevitably the audience hums or sings along.

What kind of response did you get to the show when you did it earlier this year?

NK: It was, thankfully, a very positive one. It made me very happy to hear that people enjoyed it as much as we did.

SS: People were fainting in the aisles because they were so overwhelmed with joy. Just kidding, but everyone seemed to have a great time! It felt like a party.

What have you been filling your time with lately?

NK: Concerts! And soaking up what’s left of summer!

SS: I traveled Europe and have spent much time at the beach on Fire Island. I took a much-needed little break from singing, and now I have a tan.

What’s coming up next for each of you, aside from the MGM show?

NK: More concerts! I’m the happiest when I’m working, so to have a full calendar of performances makes me feel productive and useful. I’m very grateful for that.

SS: We will be performing in Puerto Vallarta in November and December at ACT 2 PV and then (surprise!): we'll be doing New Year's Eve at 54 Below, with Billy Stritch: Swinging Into the New Year!

For tickets and information, go to 54below.com. For more about Nicolas King, visit nicolasking.com or follow him @itsnicolasking on Instagram. To learn more about Seth Sikes, check out his website, sethsikes.net or follow him @sethsikes on Instagram.

