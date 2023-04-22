Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below

Sikes and King Make Toe-Tapping Magic.

Apr. 22, 2023  

Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below In the golden age of theatre, producers would take their show out of town to work on it before a big New York opening. A circuit existed that allowed shows to do exactly this. If your show survived through Washington, Wilmington, Philadelphia, New Haven, and Boston, there was a good chance it would work on Broadway. Those days are long gone, of course. But Seth Sikes and Nicolas King have found the wisdom of the process. Their show, THE NEW BELTERS, which this evening played the first of two nights at 54 Below, has the feeling of one of those shows of yore that have had the kinks worked out of it by its out-of-town tryouts over the past six months.Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below

What opened tonight was a high-energy, well-honed entertainment that had its audience buzzing with excitement and tapping its toes with joy. Sikes and King have both made a name for themselves as young, talented cabaret performers individually. King's upbeat jazz stylings and Sikes' exuberant musical comedy sensibility have won them devoted followings. A chance meeting on 9th Avenue a little over a year ago gave them the notion of teaming up. Together they are greater than the sum of their parts. Each makes the other a better performer. Sikes adds zip to King's smoothness, and King adds depth to Sikes' ebullient patter. The show they have created is suave, fraternal, and inclusive.Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below

The proceedings were further enhanced by the inclusion of Billy Stritch and his trio, Steve Doyle and Daniel Glass. Stritch is arguably the best accompanist in the business and the two sidemen are consummate musicians. And Stritch has the added bonus of being a fine singer, as well as an unparalleled pianist. He was the perfect wry foil to Sikes' and King's rapid-fire showmanship.Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below

The great thing about this duo evening was that it took nothing away from either man's style. Seth Sikes did what he does best, great torch songs like "He Touched Me" and re-tooled uptempo numbers from another age like "Waiting on the Robert E. Lee" which he hilariously renamed the "S.S. Patti LuPone." As for Nicolas King, he hit his comfort zone in jazz tunes with inventive scat sections, like Ella Fitzgerald's "You'll Have to Swing It, " and old school show stoppers like "Johnny One-Note."Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below

But most of the evening was made up of duets that found the stylistic middle ground between these two friends. Some highlights include Andrew Lippa's "Two of a Kind," Sondheim's "Back in Business," "Come Back to Me," and really great medleys dedicated to Jule Styne, Anthony Newley, and to some of the most famous cities they've journeyed to. A special stand-out was a great fandango arrangement of "Showstopper/ There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This/ Something's Coming." They connected several of the songs with original lyrics to "Showstopper (a device lovingly lifted from Judy Garland's concerts.)Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below

King outdid himself by singing Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner's "Too Late Now." It was tender, sensitive, and rueful. A great moment of theatre. Billy Stritch got a moment in the sun singing Danny Mann and Redd Evans's great tune, "No Moon at All." The last number of the night brought home the title of the evening. Sikes and King paid homage to Streisand and Garland in Get Happy/Happy Days are Here Again. These New Belters did, in fact, belt their faces off.Review: SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING Buddy Up in THE NEW BELTERS at 54 Below

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King perform THE NEW BELTERS again on April 22 at 7 pm at 54 Below, including a live stream option. For tickets and information, go to 54below.com. For more about Nicolas King, visit nicolasking.com or follow him @itsnicolasking on Instagram. To learn more about Seth Sikes, check out his website, sethsikes.net or follow him @sethsikes on Instagram.



Pianist, vocalist, composer and all around outstanding entertainer - Ms. Carol Stein - performs her latest solo cabaret Songs of the Seasons! in the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series May 17 and 18, 2023.  
Robert Bannon, acclaimed performer and recording artist, returns home to kick off 54 Below's Pride programming with his new show, Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist on June 2nd.
On Sunday April 30th at 7pm, Queer Norwegian/American artist Magnus Riise will release his debut EP, Until Tomorrow, with a blow-out concert at The Cutting Room in New York City.
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of "Simply Barbra," written and performed by Steven Brinberg, on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Ricky Pope

Ricky Pope is a very busy actor/musical director/vocal coach who has toured the country with the national tours of ANNIE, ALL SHOOK UP AND TITANIC. He has worked in regional theatres in 49 states i... (read more about this author)


April 22, 2023

SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING; THE NEW BELTERS is a high-energy, well-honed entertainment that has its audience buzzing with excitement and tapping its toes with joy.
April 19, 2023

Christine Andreas has one of the finest of Broadway voices, an instrument with a huge expressive range capable of belting to the rafters and pliable enough to sing the gentlest lullaby.
April 13, 2023

It would be hard to think of a Broadway pairing who are capable of such bravura singing and are so at ease in each other's company. The evening they have created is a casual party in cocktail attire. It feels like a throwback to the days of after-show supper clubs where the elite came to meet and mingle with mere mortals. Baldwin and Lazar do serious work with the lightest touch.
April 9, 2023

COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE,  is ostensibly a celebration of her upcoming birthday. But it is so much more than that. It is a celebration of all the fans who have made Maye as loved and respected as she is. It is a two-way avenue of gratitude between an entertainer and those she entertains. It's hard to say which is more delightful, the songs themselves, which are beautifully sung and acted, or the banter that feels as unscripted as a cocktail party. And Marilyn Maye is the most charming host of her own fête. Two weeks ago she performed with 80 musicians at a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall. But is this Marilyn, with only herself and her trio, that I prefer. An intimate evening of great songs and good-spirited bonhomie.
April 2, 2023

The self-proclaimed 'senior citizen, redneck, lesbian, diva' brought her post-modern talk show to the Green Room 42 last night. It was, as we say in the South, a 'ring-tail tooter' of an evening.
