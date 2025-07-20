Interview: Lauren Henderson Explores Identity and Heritage in New Album SONIDOS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday August 1, 2025, award-winning vocalist Lauren Henderson will release her latest album, Sonidos, with Brontosaurus Records. This carefully curated collection represents a profound exploration of how sound (“sonido”) connects us with our roots, identity, and development. Over the course of 17 emotionally resonant tracks, Henderson transforms songs into dreamlike incantations through her virtuosic warmth and intentional interpretation, embracing the influence of the African Diaspora and Latin American music on artistic expression. Through original compositions paired with influential standards, Sonidos takes listeners on an intimate journey through Henderson's creative lens, where each season presents new sounds and opportunities for evolution and rediscovery.

Sonidos showcases Henderson's continued collaboration with some of today's most respected musicians in Black American Music including Joel Ross on vibraphone, Sullivan Fortner on piano, Dezron Douglas on bass, and Joe Dyson on drums, with guests Luisito Quintero on percussion and Eric Wheeler on bass. This ensemble brings both technical excellence and emotional depth to Henderson's vision, creating musical conversations that honor tradition while pushing boundaries.

Read a conversation below with Henderson about the new album.

How do you feel about the release of your upcoming album?

I am thrilled to share Sonidos with the world. It has been an honor and pleasure collaborating with my dear friends and incredibly inspiring artists on this project. I feel and hear our collective evolution woven throughout the album, and hope listeners enjoy experiencing this next chapter with us.

How did you approach selecting the songs for it from your original compositions and standards? What’s your process of balancing out the album like - is that something you think consciously about, or do you pick a blend that feels natural to you?

This album is a reflection of the songs and sounds that have shaped my artistic identity and musical journey thus far. I gravitate toward a blend that feels authentic and natural. That said, I’m very conscious of creating an arc that guides listeners on a journey—pairing songs in a way that offers both smooth transitions and moments of contrast and depth. Ultimately, I want the album to be an immersive experience that resonates emotionally and sonically.

As an artist and songwriter, how do you feel like you’ve evolved to this album from your previous ones?

With every release, I strive to be as authentic as possible. I am committed to reflecting the times while pushing myself to grow and expand as both an artist and individual. Sonidos represents another step in that journey—it’s more personal, more exploratory, and perhaps even more vulnerable. I feel that my writing and musical choices on this album reflect a deeper understanding of my own voice and the stories I want to share.

You’ve been branching out a lot recently - are there any other projects or next goals you’re working on? What have you been up to lately besides working on this album?

Thank you—it’s been an exciting time creatively. I am in the midst of preparing my next album, which will feature the incredible talents of Sullivan Fortner, Dezron Douglas, and Joe Dyson. I look forward to sharing more chapters of my musical journey through that project. I’ve also been working on projects with Kenny Banks Jr. and Nick Tannura. Beyond recording, I’ve been producing, touring, and exploring new collaborations and artistic endeavours that keep me inspired and evolving.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Thank you for your interest, time, and commitment to the Arts Community. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken the time to listen to my music and join me on this artistic journey. I value the opportunity to share these stories and sounds (Sonidos), and look forward to what’s ahead.

Learn more about Lauren Henderson on her website at www.laurenhendersonmusic.com

Learn where to listen to the album when it comes out on August 1 at www.brontosaurusrecords.com