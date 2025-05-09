Interview: Kadance Springs' Album, LADY IN SATIN, Reinvents Timeless Classics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed jazz vocalist Kandace Springs’s fifth album, Lady in Satin, a luminous tribute to Billie Holiday's classic 1958 recording of the same name, comes out today, May 9, 2025. This 12-song collection pairs Springs with the 60-piece Portuguese ensemble Orquestra Clássica de Espinho, marking her first collaboration with a full orchestra. Rather than attempting to imitate Holiday's distinctive style, Springs developed her own interpretations by first absorbing instrumental versions of these beloved standards.

Springs' lush, raw and full voice shines throughout the album, which features fresh arrangements of timeless compositions including "You've Changed," "I'm a Fool to Want You," "But Beautiful," and "The End of a Love Affair," with arrangements by a team of masterful orchestrators including Nuno Peixoto de Pinho, Carlos Azevedo, and Daniel Bernardes. The orchestral collaboration fulfills two long-held dreams for Springs: creating a tribute to Holiday and working with a full orchestra.

Read a conversation with Springs below about the new album.

How does it feel to be preparing for the release of The Lady in Satin?

I feel excited, and also relieved! We recorded it over a year ago, and I’ve been waiting this whole time to give people a chance to hear it. The songs are some of the greatest ever written, and the arrangements are so beautiful. I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.

You've called Billie Holiday one of your biggest influences. How did you first become exposed to her work? What do you love about her?

My dad, Scat Springs, who was a great singer in his own right, began playing the great jazz singers for me when I was a teenager. Billie just reached into a place deep inside of me. It’s hard to explain, it’s not like she has the most beautiful voice, compared to say Ella or Sarah, but her soul is beautiful. It comes through in every note she sings, and she always takes me to a beautiful place.

You came up with your own interpretations for the songs on this album. Can you walk us through your process for one of the songs, from your original idea to how you executed it?

I realized right from the start that as much as I love Billie, I didn’t want to sound like a karaoke version of her, so I actually did not listen to the Lady In Satin album very much. Instead, I collected three different versions of each of the songs on the record from other legendary singers. For “You’ve Changed”, for example, I listened to versions by Ella Fitzgerald, Ava Cassidy, and Frank Sinatra. I got a lot of ideas about what to do from all of them, and then it was just like putting it all in a blender, and it came out Kandace!

What was it like working with a full orchestra on this album?

It was incredible! At the first rehearsal, when I sat in the middle of the orchestra and they started playing, it was like musical heaven. This was a real symphony orchestra, not just a string section; we had oboes and timpani and harp and all sorts of amazing things. All of that added such a sense of emotion. When you listen to this record, put on your headphones, lie down and close your eyes and you’ll see what I mean!

Aside from this album, what else have you been working on lately?

We’ve been doing a lot of great shows; we’re about to go to Cape Town, South Africa! I’ve never been there, so that should be awesome. Other than that, I’ve been working, restoring a lot of vintage cars; that’s my other great love. If you’re in the market for one, let’s talk!

Do you have any other upcoming projects?

I’m always writing songs and thinking of things. Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about Roberta Flack as she was another one of my huge influences and I’m very sad that she passed away. I’m thinking about how maybe I can pay tribute to her.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Yes - go listen to my new album Lady In Satin! I promise you will love it. I think it’s one of my greatest artistic accomplishments so far.

Learn more about Kandace Springs and where you can listen to her Lady In Satin album on her website at www.kandacesprings.com

Header photo by Eli Sethna

Comments