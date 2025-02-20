Interview: Jimmy Tingle Brings HUMOR AND HOPE FOR HUMANITY to City Winery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Jimmy Tingle is bringing back his show Humor and Hope for Humanity, this time to City Winery on February 21st at 7:30 pm (25 11th Avenue, Pier 57). Jimmy did the show last year at Soho Playhouse. We talked to Jimmy about his updated show.

Who are your favorite comedians?

Initially my favorites were all the young comics I started with in Cambridge, Mass. at The Ding Ho comedy club where I was the daytime bartender and open mic performer- Steven Wright, Paula Poundstone, Lenny Clarke, Barry Crimmins, Steve Sweeney, Don Gavin, Mike Donovan, Mike McDonald, Bobcat Goldthwaite, Jack Gallagher, Kenny Rogerson, Kevin Meaney and Dennis Leary, to name a few.

Eventually I found the social commentary of Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, George Carlin and the rapid-fire style of Rodney Dangerfield and Jackie Mason really appealing.

The Off-Broadway solo shows of Spaulding Grey, Eric Bogosian, Reno and John Leguizamo in NY during the late 1980’s were the type of shows I aspired to do–weaving comedy, commentary, storytelling and jokes into a narrative that works as a legit theatre show.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve seen several Broadway, Off Broadway and arena shows that were terrific including Alex Edelman, Colin Quinn, Paula Poundstone, Kathy Griffin, Gary Gulman, Marc Maron, Dave Chappelle, Mike Birbiglia, Louis CK and Lewis Black. The solo show is the direction I’ve taken since the early 90’s.

What role does comedy play in our political climate?

It’s huge! Over the last few decades, it's played an increasingly bigger and bigger role with the sketches of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and Weekend Update on SNL and the nightly monologues on Late Night with Colbert, Kimmel and Fallon, as well as The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Greg Gutfeld on FOX and Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO. However, because politics dominates much of the national conversation, a lot of people are attending live shows trying to get away from the seriousness of news, unless they know the performer and know what to expect. Bill Maher, Trever Noah and Jon Stewart fans know what to expect. The same with Greg Gutfeld and Fox News fans. But because the country is politically divided it can be tricky for lesser-known performers talking politics in the clubs or theatres. It can be a lot more of “hit or miss.”

My goal with new audiences is to bring people along with the story, whatever their political leanings are. I try to be respectful but still true to my own experience and offer a point of view that makes sense and above all is funny!

How has the show changed since the last time you did it?

My show February 21 at the City Winery will be tighter, stronger and funnier than it was in May of 2024 at the SoHo Playhouse simply because I've had more time to work on it and make it better.

What books are you reading right now?

I tend to read several books at the same time. During the pandemic I did an inventory of all my books. I have 584 books. They're all on page 12.

Have you ever voted for a Republican?

Not yet, but I’ve admired many, including John McCain, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, former Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker, former Mass Governor and Utah Senator Mitt Romney and James Baker former secretary of state and chief of staff for George W Bush to name a few. My favorite Republican, or president for that matter, was “honest” Abe Lincoln.

What did Kamala Harris do wrong in this election?

I don’t think it was so much what she did wrong during the 103 days she was the nominee. It was more that Trump is a master of the media and got away with thousands of lies including that the 2020 election was stolen from him. He lied constantly to his own supporters who felt aggrieved and therefore highly motivated to work, donate and vote for him. He also had very powerful allies and donors willing to support him again in 2024 to get what they wanted legislatively. During his first term he cut corporate taxes, and the corporations loved him. He cut environmental regulations, and the oil and gas industry loved him. He actually cut regulations for the Judeo/Christian traditions- the Ten Commandments are now down to six. He got rid of lying, stealing, cheating and adultery. Another four years of this man and there will be no more commandments.

For tickets to see Jimmy Tingle at City Winery visit https://citywinery.com/new-york-city/events/jimmy-tingle-ubhc4

