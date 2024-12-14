Interview: Antonia Bennett Celebrates Her New Holiday Album at The Cutting Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Antonia Bennett, acclaimed jazz songstress and daughter of world-renowned jazz singer Tony Bennett, recently released a holiday classics album ‘Happy Holidays, With Love, Antonia Bennett’ on December 6, through Symphonic Distribution. She’s celebrating the new album with a Sunday, December 15 show at the Cutting Room in New York at 8:30 pm.

In the new album, Bennett leads a quartet of star players including Christian Jacob on piano, Larry Koons on guitar, Kevin Axt on bass and Kendelle Kay on drums. Bennett and the band effortlessly glide through 11 timeless holiday classics including “Winter Wonderland”, “I Have a Little Dreidel”, “O Christmas Tree” and the soothing lead single “I’ve Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm” (released November 1).

We spoke to Bennett about the new album and upcoming show.

How do you feel about your upcoming holiday album?

I love my new holiday record. I had such a great time recording these songs. The arrangements are just lovely, and I feel we did a good job putting our own personal twist on these timeless classics.

What do you have planned for your live show celebrating the album?

At the Cutting Room, I will perform some songs from my holiday record, and some of my regular show which is a combination of American Songbook and some of my original music.

You recorded a duet of Irving Berlin's "I've Got My Love to Keep You Warm" with your father, Tony Bennett. How did it feel recording it again for this album as a solo track?

I wanted to record “I’ve Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm” to pay tribute to my father. It’s a little bittersweet, but it’s a blessing to be able to keep those memories close to my heart.

What were some of your musical inspirations for putting together this album?

When I was a child, my parents made such a big deal out of the holidays. There were many wonderful holiday parties and always talented singers and songwriters around. The music was always so happening. I just wanted to have the opportunity to sing the songs I grew up listening to and loving. I didn’t over think it. I just picked some classic holiday songs that I love.

What's coming up next for you?

I have another record called Expressions that will be out in the spring of next year. The first single from that record is due to drop February 28th

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I truly appreciate the love and support I am getting from the fans. There has been such a positive response. Thank you. It means the world to me.

Tickets to see Antonia Bennett at the Cutting Room on December 15 are available on their website.

Follow Antonia Bennett on Instagram and visit her Linktree for information on where to stream her new album.

