IT'S GONNA BE A SMASH: Celebrating the Music of the Hit TV Series is Coming to The Green Room 42

Before watching the curtain fall on opening night on Broadway next month, come relive the "drama, the laughter" of the hit TV show "Smash" at The Green Room 42 this Monday at 9:30pm. Produced by Finnigan Faye (creator of Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical) and Kaden Potak with music direction by Aidan Wells, the cast includes: RJ Christian, Alex Rodriguez, Yael Karoly, Katryna Marttala, Liam Collins, Rio Tirado-Oritz, Jae XO, Michael Moretti, Kalyn Schmit, Erin Rose Doyle, Clara Charles, Will Flynn, and Gabbi McCarren. Featuring all your favorite songs from "Let Me Be Your Star" to "Broadway Here I Come," it'll be a night of nostalgia and nuance.

"Since it premiered in 2012, Smash has always been such an excellent source of engaging theatrical media and comedy," Faye states. "With characters so relatable and charismatic, it's the artist's guilty pleasure show. Kaden brought the idea to me last fall to do a sort of Broadway pre-game show, and I was thrilled."

"People should come see our show because it's the perfect way to pregame "Smash" on Broadway!" Potak adds, "Come relive the music of the show before you see it on the big stage."

Both livestream tickets and in-person available for "It's Gonna Be A Smash: Celebrating the Music of the Hit TV Series" at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/QSEiBCIKGM8KplTfjkJO.

Photo credit: Trist at Menace Arts.

