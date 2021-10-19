High Standards Orchestra, Black Tie Brass & Gotham Kings to be Featured in Chelsea Table + Stage's Brunch Series

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - has announced the Fall 2021 season for its trademark "Badass Brunch." Presented on alternate Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, the venue showcases a variety of exciting and creative ensembles that always pack a punch, from New Orleans brass and rock, to funk, blues, and big band. And each occasion is perfectly paired with the venue's acclaimed American cuisine from acclaimed Executive Chef Eric Purugganan, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Tickets are $22. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Sunday, October 24 - The HSO (HIGH STANDARDS ORCHESTRA)

The HSO presents Great American songs of the last 100 years, reimagined. Veteran drummer Graham Hawthorne leads an all-star ensemble of the finest musicians and singers in New York City in a refreshing, toe-tapping reinvention of The Great American Songbook. The party doesn't stop at the late 1950s, so songs from the classic period mix seamlessly with hits of the modern era. An irresistible treat for your feet, heart and mind, this show features Vivian Sessoms and Jim Mola on vocals.

Sunday, November 7 - BLACK TIE BRASS

Black Tie Brass is a horn-driven jazz and funk band from NYC that combines the presence of New Orleans brass with the soul of a funk band to create a musically invigorating experience. The ensemble draws from many genres such as jazz, pop, funk, R&B, and hip-hop.

Sunday, November 21 - HAZMAT MODINE

Hazmat Modine presents a sonic melting pot in which all genres merge to form one, a unique combination of blues, swing, music from Eastern Europe, folk, and more. According to Rhythms Magazine, "There is, in all likelihood, no other American band that so definitively captures the true meaning of roots music than Wade Schuman's 9-piece New York collective. Whilst touchstones abound, and lashings of blues, New Orleans flavored jazz and funk, Calypso, Balkanova, Klezmer, Gypsy Jazz, and African grooves are all thrown in the crucible, what comes out is entirely original and intoxicating."

Sunday, December 5 - GOTHAM KINGS

Gotham Kings is a high energy immersive jazz experience led by two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne. The all-star band that weaves the sound of New Orleans, funk, jazz, and hip-hop to bring a celebratory spirit that uplifts every room they play. Gotham Kings uses the virtuosity of the young Louis Armstrong and innovative genius of King Oliver to take you on a journey of sound that encompasses the history of the trumpet and the story of jazz through rags, stomps, and shouts. The band has played in venues including Newport, Aspen, and Caramoor Jazz Festivals, Jazz at Lincoln Center and many more. Members of the group have collaborated with top artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and others.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage