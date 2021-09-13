Haley Swindal to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below With Brand New Show BACK IN BUSINESS

Broadway perennial Haley Swindal announced today that she will premiere her brand-new show, Back in Business, at Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only, on September 20.

Back in Business marks Haley's return to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below as a joyous triumph of life, love, and the pursuit of dreams. Haley is putting her signature style on classics from Broadway and the Great American Songbook including hits from Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered to Up On the Roof to Before the Parade Passes By.

In Back in Business, the dazzling Ms. Swindal offers the audience a stylish return to live performances after the lengthy, unforeseen hiatus. Celebrating showbiz with her vocal versatility, Haley puts her brassy stamp on a repertoire equally eclectic.

Musical director Scott Cady will be the pianist, leading his trio as Haley's accompaniment, with multi award-winning cabaret director Barry Kleinbort at the helm.

Haley Swindal's last venture to Feinstein's/54 Below moved audiences with her one-woman show Sing Happy, performing to several sold-out audiences and garnering rave reviews. Ms. Swindal most recently commanded the role of Mama Morton in Broadway's Chicago. Her other credits include Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway and on tour with White Christmas and Jesus Christ Superstar. This past winter Haley's To New York, With Love, a limited time streamed concert event, received a 30 day extension by popular demand. She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall alongside the great standards vocalist Steve Tyrell, acclaimed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and under the baton of Steven Reineke with the New York Pops Orchestra. Haley won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck" and recently finished filming the live-action film remake of Anastasia, in which she played Tsarina Romanov opposite Brandon Routh. Off-Broadway credits include Sistas, This One's for the Girls, and Out of this World. For more, please follow Haley on Instagram at @haleyswindal.

For tickets, visit 54below.com.