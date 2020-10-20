HOT STUFF! Cabaret Announced at Rivertown Theaters

Hot Stuff!, the hit comedy cabaret, features local musical comedic icon Becky Allen, along with cohorts funnyman/singer and native New Yorker Chris Wecklein and pianist/composer/puppeteer Harry Mayronne.

Together the trio celebrate the things that make New Orleans unique. Chris adds some comic Broadway songs. Becky revives her characters "Miss Inez" from the Ninth Ward and Tennessee Williams heroine "Maison Blanche Dubois". There's even a marionette likeness of Becky who joins the real Becky for a duet. The Times/Picayune says "HOT STUFF! shines...a rollicking good time". Gambit Weekly writes of the "Infectious spirit of fun and camaraderie.

All audience members must wear a face mask upon entry and during the performance.

Rivertown Theaters, with the support of the City of Kenner, welcomes audiences back on a limited basis. The management team has worked closely with the Mayor's Office, Health Professionals, and Code Enforcement to ensure the safest possible procedures for patrons. The Rivertown Theaters Management team wishes to personally thank Mayor Ben Zahn, CAO Deborah Foshee, and the Kenner Fire Department for their guidance and assistance with reopening safety measures and for their trust in our patron's safety being our top priority. Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19

October 23 & 24 at 7:30pm, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062. For more information call or visit 504-461-9475 or www.RivertownTheaters.com.

