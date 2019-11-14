HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Feinstein's/54 Below For One Night Only

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, hosts From Scratch Productions as they present "Home for the Holidays" - a cabaret style show with personal stories and songs about family, tradition, and memories surrounding the holiday season. From Scratch Productions is proud to bring together Broadway artists (Kayla Davion [Tina: The Tina Turner Musical] & Nikhil Saboo [Mean Girls]), Off-Broadway artist (Kuhoo Verma [Octet]), and emerging young performers with diverse backgrounds to share stories that will warm your heart this holiday season!

Direction by: Austin Drew, Music Direction by: Jonathan Mehl, Produced by: From Scratch Productions - Featuring Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, King Kong, Waitress), Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Leah Lundin Hall, Hope Fennig, Fletcher Kim, Lake Wilburn, Flor Rosales-Euceda, Isabel Stein, Reagan Seiler, Caileigh Idell, Jody Bill, David Beran, Victoria Beaudoin, Zane Walden, Sommer O'Donnell, Paige Matteson, and Logan Graye.

"Home for the Holidays" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday December 8th at 11:30PM. There is a $25-$45 cover charge and 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT From Scratch Productions

From Scratch Productions is a non-profit theatre company that strives to give professional-level opportunities to emerging artists as they begin to find their place in the theater industry. From Scratch offers a variety of services to propel artists into the workplace - be they actors, writers, directors, or crew members.

From Scratch Productions offers a plethora of professional grade, digital services including the creation of headshots, self-tapes, talent reels, and websites. These services allow an artist to transition into the new, technologically-dominated age of theatre. These services often require multiple professionals which can both be a scheduling and financial burden. By streamlining the process and providing an accompanist, photographer, videographer, sound engineer, and designer all in the same room at the same time, it becomes much easier (and cheaper) for the artist to get what they need, and start their career!

At From Scratch, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all people and a home for young artists. Our organization is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas.





