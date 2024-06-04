HAMPTONS SUMMER SONGBOOK BY THE SEA Concert Series Begins This Month At LTV Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LTV Studios launches the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. This summer's schedule stars Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.

Roll off the beach and head to LTV to listen to songs by the greats: Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, George and Ira Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Michel Legrand, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Edith Piaf, Giacomo Puccini, Stephen Sondheim, Maury Yeston and countless contemporary American songwriters for a truly robust, diverse season filled with chestnuts, gems and surprising new discoveries.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.

Anna Bergman: The Song is You

with Phil Hall, Pianist

Saturday, June 22 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/the-song-is-you

Steve Ross & Karen Murphy: Best of the Versed

Produced & Hosted by David Alpern

Saturday, June 29 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/best-of-the-versed

Tovah Feldshuh: Aging is Optional (‘Cause G*d I Hope it is!)

James Bassi, Musical Director

Saturday, July 13 at 7:00PM

$65 in advanced, $70 at the door, VIP café seating: $100

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/tovah-feldshuh-aging-is-optional

Sal Viviano: Perfectly Frank – A Century of Sinatra

Saturday, July 20 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/sal-viviano-perfectly-frank

Jeff Harnar: It's De-Lovely - Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter

Alex Rybeck, Musical Director

Saturday, August 3 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP Café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/jeff-harnar-its-de-lovely

Karen Akers: Water Under the Bridge

Alex Rybeck, Musical Director

Saturday, August 17 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/karen-akers-water-under-the-bridge

Mark Nadler & KT Sullivan: Always - The Love Story of Irving Berlin

Saturday, August 24 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/mark-nadler-and-kt-sullivan-always

Christine Andreas: Paris to Broadway

Marty Silvestri, Musical Director

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30PM

Tickets $50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/christine-andreas-paris-to-broadway

Comments