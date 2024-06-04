HAMPTONS SUMMER SONGBOOK BY THE SEA Concert Series Begins This Month At LTV Studios

This summer's schedule stars Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, and more.
LTV Studios launches the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. This summer's schedule stars Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.
Roll off the beach and head to LTV to listen to songs by the greats: Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, George and Ira Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Michel Legrand, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Edith Piaf, Giacomo Puccini, Stephen Sondheim, Maury Yeston and countless contemporary American songwriters for a truly robust, diverse season filled with chestnuts, gems and surprising new discoveries.
Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.
with Phil Hall, Pianist
Saturday, June 22 at 7:30PM
$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/the-song-is-you
Produced & Hosted by David Alpern
Saturday, June 29 at 7:30PM
$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/best-of-the-versed
James Bassi, Musical Director
Saturday, July 13 at 7:00PM
$65 in advanced, $70 at the door, VIP café seating: $100
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/tovah-feldshuh-aging-is-optional
Saturday, July 20 at 7:30PM
$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/sal-viviano-perfectly-frank
Alex Rybeck, Musical Director
Saturday, August 3 at 7:30PM
$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP Café seating: $80
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/jeff-harnar-its-de-lovely
Alex Rybeck, Musical Director
Saturday, August 17 at 7:30PM
$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/karen-akers-water-under-the-bridge
Saturday, August 24 at 7:30PM
$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/mark-nadler-and-kt-sullivan-always
Marty Silvestri, Musical Director
Saturday, August 31 at 7:30PM
Tickets $50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80
https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/christine-andreas-paris-to-broadway
