HAMILTON's Hannah Cruz Appears As Special Guest On The Talk Show 'Live With Rye & Friends On Broadway!' This Thursday

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) welcomes singer, actress, and model Hannah Cruz on Thursday, February 3 at 7:30. Hannah Cruz was seen on the First National Tour of HAMILTON as Eliza, and she will be a part of SUFFS, the new musical opening at The Public Theatre on March 10, 2022.

Cruz has toured the country over the years in some of the most beloved musicals, including NETworks production of Bullets Over Broadway (Ellen) and Troika Production of Legally Blonde (Vivienne). She has also appeared in several film and television projects and has been a part of many NYC Theatre productions and readings.

Next week's guest is Eric Ulloa on February 10, followed by Daniel Quadrino on February 17. More guests will be announced shortly!

Guests can expect a night to remember for any Broadway fan including Broadway trivia, Broadway memorabilia giveaways, and prizes that could include FREE tickets to Broadway shows and more! So make sure you do not miss a show because you never know what prizes might be given out. In the past prizes have included one-of-a-kind signed playbills, broadway posters, tickets to shows, and more!!

Recent prizes have included Amazon gift cards, West Side Story tickets, signed playbills by the casts of TINA, THE LION KING, HILLARY AND CLINTON, TOOTSIE, and many more! You will have to come each week to see what prizes are given out during the trivia segment!

There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Past guests have included Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, and Hairspray), Donnie Kehr (OBC of TOMMY, Jersey Boys, and Billy Elliot), Michael Kushner ( Broadway photographer and NYC's leading multi-hyphenate), the cast of New York, New York, and producer Holly Anne Devlin, Robert Bannon (SNL actor and chart-topping artist), Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9) Robbie Rozelle, and many others! For a full list of past and upcoming guests and to see production photos visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.

You can learn more about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway by visiting www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends and www.bar9ny.com.