Guitarist & Singer John Pizzarelli Announced At Bay Area Cabaret

Bay Area Cabaret brings world-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli to the Venetian Room on Sunday, January 26 at 4 p.m. performing "Mercer with a Splash of Cole." Along with his trio of top caliber musicians, and his signature humor, he will perform selections from legendary composer Johnny Mercer and jazz pianist and popular vocalist Nat "King" Cole-in his day, a regular at the historic

With 20 solo albums to his name, a weekly radio show (Radio Deluxe) and residencies at Birdland, Cafe Carlyle and numerous US venues, John Pizzarelli is regarded as a prime contemporary interpreter of the Great American Songbook. Always moving the Songbook into the present, he often draws from his large repertoire of favorite composers like Tom Waits , the Beatles, and a special mashup for fans from his native New Jersey and beyond.

Pizzarelli has toured North America, South America, Asia and Europe performing shows centered on Frank Sinatra 's centennial, the songs of Johnny Mercer and Paul McCartney . While plenty of jazz greats influenced his work, Nat King Cole has been Pizzarelli's hero and foundation over the last 25 years. In celebration of Cole, Pizzarelli's latest recording is For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole released in 2019. He also devoted two other albums to his music, Dear Mr. Cole in 1994 and P.S. Mr. Cole, recorded and released five years later.



Venetian Room of the Fairmont San Francisco, 950 Mason Street, Atop Nob Hill Tickets are $65 general and $55 for subscribers. Information and single tickets are available by phone at City Box Office (415) 392-4400 or online at bayareacabaret.org.





