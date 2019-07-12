Gregory Harrell to Perform KICKIN' & SCREAMIN' At Don't Tell Mama

Gregory Harrell is back at Don't Tell Mama on August 12, 2019 at 7pm with his new cabaret KICKIN' & SCREAMIN'!

An evening of music theatre and pop songs: Bette Midler, Civil Wars, Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Rupert Holmes, Kander & Ebb, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk, Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, Shirley Bassey, and others.

Music direction by Steven Silverstein plus special guests Gabe Brown, Sam Columbus, Michelle Pauker, Emily Wronski, Riley Ewing, Livvy Marcus, David Holbert, Mary Mondlock, Gillian Han, Josh Regan, Addie Morales, and Jay Berkow.

Harrell is a performer and voice teacher who lived in NYC for over 20 years, singing, loving, and consuming tacos across the country. He is currently a voice professor at the prestigious Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. His students regularly appear on Broadway, London's West End, national tours, Las Vegas, and TV and film.

As a musical theatre artist, Harrell performed Off-Broadway in over a dozen shows as well as on tour, regionally, and at cabaret venues. Favorite theatre roles include the Phantom (Yeston′s Phantom); Emile (South Pacific); Fred/Petruchio (Kiss Me Kate); Billy Bigelow (Carousel), and Daddy Warbucks (Annie). He originated the roles of the Marquis d'Evremonde (Two Cities-NY Premiere); Nanaka Noru (Hameko & Lulu-NY Premiere); Caleb Proctor (Winter In Paradise-NY Premiere); Spartaco and Bruno Cecconi (Bellissima-NY Premiere); King Louis XIV (Liberty Smith-NY Premiere); D.B. Norton (Meet John Doe: The Musical), and Henry Ford/Frank Esty (Dream Mountain-NY Premiere).

As an operatic baritone, Harrell has sung at the New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, the Kennedy Center, Opera Orchestra of New York, Washington National Opera, and many more. Favorite classical roles include Marcello (La Boheme); Sharpless (Madam Butterfly); Gianni Schicchi (Gianni Schicchi), and Silvio (I Paligiacci).

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 7pm

Don't Tell Mama - 343 West 46th St, NYC 10036

212-757-0788 / www.donttellmamanyc.com

$10 cover ($8 mac/salon/cabaret hotline)

2-drink minimum - cash only

Reservations strongly encouraged.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You