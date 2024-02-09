GiGi's NYC Broadway Cabaret to Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Chris Jackson and other Broadway stars will come together in a one-night-only performance in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day at Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Chris Jackson, Haven Burton, Nili Bassman, and other stars of stage and screen will come together in a one-night-only performance in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day at Mastercard Midnight Theatre in NYC on Monday, March 25th at 7 pm.

Stars of the Broadway stage and beyond will join GiGi's Playhouse NYC in their inaugural Broadway cabaret to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. This event will feature the vocal talents of Broadway's Chris Jackson, (Hamilton, In the Heights) Haven Burton, (How to Dance in Ohio, Kinky Boots) Nili Bassman, (Chicago, Curtains), and performer/advocate Misty Coy Snyder, creator of "Happiness is Down Syndrome," all of whom are parents of children with Down syndrome and Autism.

Hosted by Venessa Diaz (Organic Sofrito) and Rosanne Sorrentino, (Pepper from Annie) special guest performers will include recording artist Veronica, Eric Michael Gillett, (Sweet Smell of Success, Kiss Me Kate) Jaquez, (Motown, King Kong) Aisha de Haas, (Newsies, Rent) Erin Maya, (The Complete Picture, Donkey Show) and others. Virtual cameo appearances by Dee Roscioli, (Wicked, Cher Show) and more! All proceeds will benefit GiGi's Playhouse NYC, an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

ABOUT GiGi's NYC:

GiGi's Playhouse NYC is the only organization in New York City solely dedicated to the development of individuals with Down syndrome of all ages, from birth through adulthood and at every phase of life. Providing therapeutic, educational, social, and creative arts programs and events year-round, at no cost to participants or their families. 

GiGi's NYC serves over 1,000 people with Down syndrome and their families, representing almost 10% of the NYC Down syndrome population of approximately 11,000. GiGi's NYC empowers their diverse participants to be included in the greater community, to be their whole selves as they truly belong, and to make the world a better place. 

GiGi's NYC offers a supportive and nurturing environment that enables those with Down syndrome, their families and even expecting parents, to connect and learn from one another to navigate the world they share.

GiGi's NYC is consistently at the forefront of innovation, as evidenced by our migration to a more virtual world. They design and deliver online programs to complement their face-to-face programs for their growing community, all while being completely funded by their generous donors. 

Visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/newyork/ for more information.




